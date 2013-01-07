What's new

Why the Supermarine Spitfire Is Such a Badass Plane

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
dexter The Spitfire Story ft. Spitfire Mk.IX Air Warfare 11
third eye World War II-era Spitfire to take wing again Military Photos & Multimedia 2
LOGICAL BOSSS Behind first made-in-India planes: ‘Spitfire’ Singh Indian Defence Forum 0
CBU-105 Behind first made-in-India planes: ‘Spitfire’ Singh Indian Defence Forum 4
Manticore Spitfire vs Bf 109 and F-14 vs Su-27: the difference is always the pilot Air Warfare 0
Sugarcane Searchers arrive in Myanmar to hunt for buried WWII British Spitfire planes Central & South Asia 6

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top