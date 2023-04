N.Siddiqui said: The Neocons to capitalists, imperialists, won't enact any laws to stop the money laundering they talk about.



They will talk about some terror outfit money laundering but not about 100's of billion dollars moving to off shore accounts, tax havens and ending all in the west.



And the reasons known money launderers are provided safe havens in UK to US, elsewhere in the west.



IK actually stirred a hornet nest...one reason for him not fit for the west. Click to expand...

why dont our yadini rulers change the currency and say you know wat sit on my dick we're switching to barter trade no more bas trd banks. do you know here in england they are very clever they know ppl hide money at home, so wat they do is bring out new notes which make old notes useless you will see ppl running to the banks to renew their notes. Germany under Hitler was asked by England let trade Germans said yh ok but not with your printed notes barter with us goods for goods england drop the trade.here i england we the citizens are asked questions on were we get our money from, but these guys move billions and dont get asked any questions looks like eveyone is paid off to stay quiet.