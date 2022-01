and I am sure its got nothing to do with China being a single party communist regime which has locked up 1 million Ughurs for having different ethnicity



Ughurs are known as the some of the most peaceful people in the World who have lived in China for over 1,000 years



Tibetans are also well known as peaceful respectful people



and HK resident are rated as the Worlds top tourists and yet look what China did to them



so yes many good reasons