Why the NATO-RU talks failed and the reasons behind it? Explained in details

Alot of people are forgetful these days and don't realize how big of a superpower Russia use to be just 30 years ago and that is just 30 years ago not far past distance but majority of Russians have not forgotten about this..Example Russia was ruling half of Germany just here in the 1990s... All these areas NATO filled in use to be Russian ''Eastern Bloc'' as it was famously called. The issue is technically not only Ukraine but the real issue is NATO expanding into these territories and not only that but making their headquarters in Eastern Europe while from NATO perspective it is to defend their much important interior of Europe and western European territories while Russia realized just lately that NATO and the US first war will be against Russia not against China but first Russia and the question is how did Russia realize this? They realized this via the tactical approach and the NATO headquarters doing war exercises in the eastern european theater they did couple of big once and I mean huge exercises from 2019 to 2021 where they envision a war scenario but Russia was half-sleeping..The Russians realized the US-NATO ain't fighting on the eastern theater at all.. meaning Taiwan will be sacrificed and the US will only do condemnations etc etc and it is not because they are cowards or anything like that but the eastern theater is tactically not feasible for NATO to fight in and win hence they won't even come for Australia if it was attacked the only thing they will do is build up Australian armed forces to defend themselves and making alliance with Indonesia to sort of become an Indonesian protectorate hence the US will not fight on the eastern theater whatsoever..What they will instead attempt to do is to conquer the world in WW3 from Eastern Europe theater by starting from that point and moving slowly towards the far east defeating the hostile alliances against them starting from Russia adding to the CSTO members on the road to china and then finally China-North Korea to end with and this is tactically feasible they won't become overstretched in that way and which they would have if they fought in the eastern theater which is militarily off the table for them behind closed doors.Hence if these goals materialize for them they will be able to force another world order that could last for another century or century and half. Etbalishing them once again on new as world hegemony but they have carefully set themselves up in Eastern Europe due to logistical reasons otherwise it would be logisitcally nightmare to fight on the eastern theater or other theaters which is basically off the table but once Russia is defeated that is when they will want to advance further up the ladder inside Eurasia and the once that are not on the target are not off the radar but their date will just be slightly delayed.. Russia understood this tactical and stragetic positioning by NATO and even understood the idea behind it.There is also bitter nostalgia somewhere because Putin considers these areas Russian influence and NATO has expanded into it but this is on the minorBut the truth is NATO can't exit Eastern Europe and won't exit it including Ukraine because it would be extremely huge stragetic defeat for them and this is not Vietnam where they go and can exit but not here they won't exit or concede centimeter because this place is linked to their huge future war planning and the most key stragetic positioning and even if push comes to shove I would safely say that NATO is willing to fight a nuclear war for this piece of territory which is why they said this is a non-starter