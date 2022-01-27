Why the name "India" was a good choice for the former British colony

"India" is actually a clever choice for the continent sized country that the British left behind. The Indus is equally foreign to all regions of India. It doesn't run through Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, UP etc. etc.



Any other name would not work. Ganges Republic would not make sense for the Southern states. Dravida Nadu does not make sense for the Northern states. Bharat would be atrocious, no empire in India's history called themselves Bharat (an early Indo-Aryan tribe who looked nothing like modern Indians). The only logical choice would be Republic of Former British Empire in South Asia (RFBESA), but that would hurt the brown man's ego. 'India' (land of Indus) saved the day because it's not associated with any region in this new 'India' so no one can object to regional domination.



In a way it's similar to how English language was chosen as the official language of India. It's equally foreign to all regions, so one region's language does not dominate the rest and no one objects.



And that's how it's the only country in the (old) world having a name that is not of native origin.