Why The Imran Khan era is the best since the Zia-Ul-Haq era

In my honest opinion Zia-Ul-Haq was one of the best presidents in Pakisan's history when it comes to security and national interest that man has build such a fundation and that fundation is still standing but imo Imran Khan is second best president after Zia-Ul-Haq in that department it has been sort of another good period.Not because of the fact that his increasing the snow leopard population of Pakistan but the fact that his been instrumental leader and strong. Pakistan needs it's own strongman like Putin or Erdogan hence Imran Khan is our strongman we should prolong his stay and add more terms for him