What's new

Why The Imran Khan era is the best since the Zia-Ul-Haq era

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,545
-7
4,893
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
In my honest opinion Zia-Ul-Haq was one of the best presidents in Pakisan's history when it comes to security and national interest that man has build such a fundation and that fundation is still standing but imo Imran Khan is second best president after Zia-Ul-Haq in that department it has been sort of another good period.



Not because of the fact that his increasing the snow leopard population of Pakistan but the fact that his been instrumental leader and strong. Pakistan needs it's own strongman like Putin or Erdogan hence Imran Khan is our strongman we should prolong his stay and add more terms for him
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474814791688462339
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474703077961711621
 
Last edited:
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,859
2
123,620
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
I know Zia was a dictator but he was a goddamn good dictator and leader.. There was a great benefit in him
Click to expand...
he was not ligitimate ruler first place . so whatever he did was illegal . he was not leader of pakistan . we give him 22 garade job in military services .but he turn his guns on us and rule us by force. with power of that same guns we buy and give him to protect us . as per paksitani constitution he commit treason and his punishment was death . even if qaid e azam was alive he will not forgive ayoub zia yahya mushraf . they were ghaddars of nation .
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,545
-7
4,893
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Imran Khan said:
he was not ligitimate ruler first place . so whatever he did was illegal . he was not leader of pakistan . we give him 22 garade job in military services .but he turn his guns on us and rule us by force. with power of that same guns we buy and give him to protect us . as per paksitani constitution he commit treason and his punishment was death . even if qaid e azam was alive he will not forgive ayoub zia yahya mushraf . they were ghaddars of nation .
Click to expand...
Zia may not have been elected and he may also have forced himself on the people but he did good by the country and that counts for far more than the negative.. His positives outweigh his negatives by far
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Is Imran Khan an extremist?
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
WAJsal
Members Interview: Niaz
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
31K
Divergent
Divergent
A
Pakistan, US heading toward a serious confrontation over Pak-Nukes?
2 3
Replies
34
Views
4K
Hellfire
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom