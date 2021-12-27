Why The Imran Khan era is the best since the ''insert'' era

Battlion25 said: I don't know why people don't acknowledge General Zia? Bygones are bygones but still people should look back on his time and give him a fair judgement.



The reason he was spamming the state-tv for years with only Afghan Jihad was because he wanted cannon fodders none stop and he didn't know enough is enough he just over-spammed the TV-stations and radios which was execessive.



But in my opinion ZIa had the most positive effect in Pakistan history and if you remove him the future prospect becomes dark hence his time was well spent. He started the Nuclear program and Zia was hell'va competitive he didn't settle for second place he wanted to be the best in everything and to make Pakistan as the best. he was megalomaniac and he also unleashed AQ.. I think the fact that he was a megalomaniac played some what of a good factor and by default created a scenario where he left a larger then life legacy despite not being intentional he was just megalomaniac and following his desire and Pakistan was somehow lucky that he came thru despite not loving the man but nobody can deny his time was most crucial Click to expand...

I look at your post and also look at some other, pardon my saying, naive Pakistanis who praise Zia. Even your post is full of hidden criticism of Zia but lacking any real evidence about Zia's 'positive effect'. The nuclear program started by Zia?? Even Bhutto's worst critics now say that Pakistan's nuclear program started by Bhutto.I believe Zia meant well for Pakistan but unfortunately he didn't have the mental capabilities or the political space to do much beyond staying in power. He was a through and through MULLAH at heart! He could have done a lot being the most powerful dictator ever in Pakistan's history, not beholden to any restrictions, and backed by the world. And he was not averse to using force to beat up anyone who crossed his path. But his impact is mostly negative.So, yes, he had to have some 'impact'. To me he was never unpatriotic and he was never personally corrupt.. Zia was afraid of a payback and his entire domestic politics were reduced to reducing the PPP from power. I grew up in those days and I know how printed newspapers almost barred the word 'Bhutto' in daily news or even worse there would be columns missing/blank from the morning newspaper because of Zia's censures.There is reason Zia is hated so much. Keep reading the Pakistani blogspace. Not all are liberal or PPP supporters. To the extent that even his protégé Nawaz Sharif disowned Zia, while many Pakistanis still fondly remember of Ayub Khan who was gone by 1969. History eventually passes its judgments and sometimes it does so in our own lifetimes.