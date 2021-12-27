Why The Imran Khan era is the best since the ''insert'' era

Titanium100
imo Imran Khan is second best president after insert which ever president of your likening. Edit; had to change a certain dictator people didn't like obviously but was my personal favourite but either way I editted him out and this is all subjective
Not because of the fact that his increasing the snow leopard population of Pakistan but the fact that his been instrumental leader and strong. Pakistan needs it's own strongman like Putin or Erdogan hence Imran Khan is our strongman we should prolong his stay and add more terms for him
