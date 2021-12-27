What's new

Why The Imran Khan era is the best since the ''insert'' era

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,546
-7
4,893
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
imo Imran Khan is second best president after insert which ever president of your likening. Edit; had to change a certain dictator people didn't like obviously but was my personal favourite but either way I editted him out and this is all subjective



Not because of the fact that his increasing the snow leopard population of Pakistan but the fact that his been instrumental leader and strong. Pakistan needs it's own strongman like Putin or Erdogan hence Imran Khan is our strongman we should prolong his stay and add more terms for him
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474814791688462339
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474703077961711621
 
Last edited:
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,860
2
123,628
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
I know Zia was a dictator but he was a goddamn good dictator and leader.. There was a great benefit in him
Click to expand...
he was not ligitimate ruler first place . so whatever he did was illegal . he was not leader of pakistan . we give him 22 garade job in military services .but he turn his guns on us and rule us by force. with power of that same guns we buy and give him to protect us . as per paksitani constitution he commit treason and his punishment was death . even if qaid e azam was alive he will not forgive ayoub zia yahya mushraf . they were ghaddars of nation .
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,546
-7
4,893
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Imran Khan said:
he was not ligitimate ruler first place . so whatever he did was illegal . he was not leader of pakistan . we give him 22 garade job in military services .but he turn his guns on us and rule us by force. with power of that same guns we buy and give him to protect us . as per paksitani constitution he commit treason and his punishment was death . even if qaid e azam was alive he will not forgive ayoub zia yahya mushraf . they were ghaddars of nation .
Click to expand...
Zia may not have been elected and he may also have forced himself on the people but he did good by the country and that counts for far more than the negative.. His positives outweigh his negatives by far
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
5,447
19
8,626
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Imran Khan said:
zia was liar and dictator
imran khan is a democratic elected PM do not insult imran khan . even imran khan will not agree with you
Click to expand...
Correct.
There is reason General Zia is so low in ranking in Pakistani leadership. And, no, no amount of 'liberal' or PPP propaganda can be blamed for that. Both Ayub, Musharraf, and ZAB also left power a long time ago but there are still pockets of admirations for them, especially for Ayub Khan and ZAB. Why? Because they actually DID something for Pakistan despite their sins of omissions or commissions.
Who was damn Zia?? Protecting Pakistan from the Soviets??? People should know that the United States, the West and the Islamic world would help Pakistan anyway and they sure did. So what did Zia achieve? Yes, corruption was lower than now and Pakistan was more efficiently ran then now, but after his 1985 Non-Party Elections, the politics of Pakistan changed forever to extremely patronage and corruption based. And add to his sins, he let the Afghans in millions to infiltrate the Pakistani cities and destroy Pakistan. Who is old enough to remember the PTV Soap operas (the 'dramas') where the Afghan 'jihad' was constantly parroted on the state TV--the only TV channel available in Pakistan then?? Before 1980, Pakistanis knew of Chaakoos (daggers) to kill and Bhang (Weed) to smoke. After 1989, Pakistanis, in a bare 10 years, graduated to AK-47 and Heroine, respectively.
What a leader General Zia was!!!!
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,839
0
1,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Meengla said:
Correct.
There is reason General Zia is so low in ranking in Pakistani leadership. And, no, no amount of 'liberal' or PPP propaganda can be blamed for that. Both Ayub, Musharraf, and ZAB also left power a long time ago but there are still pockets of admirations for them, especially for Ayub Khan and ZAB. Why? Because they actually DID something for Pakistan despite their sins of omissions or commissions.
Who was damn Zia?? Protecting Pakistan from the Soviets??? People should know that the United States, the West and the Islamic world would help Pakistan anyway and they sure did. So what did Zia achieve? Yes, corruption was lower than now and Pakistan was more efficiently ran then now, but after his 1985 Non-Party Elections, the politics of Pakistan changed forever to extremely patronage and corruption based. And add to his sins, he let the Afghans in millions to infiltrate the Pakistani cities and destroy Pakistan. Who is old enough to remember the PTV Soap operas (the 'dramas') where the Afghan 'jihad' was constantly parroted on the state TV--the only TV channel available in Pakistan then?? Before 1980, Pakistanis knew of Chaakoos (daggers) to kill and Bhang (Weed) to smoke. After 1989, Pakistanis, in a bare 10 years, graduated to AK-47 and Heroine, respectively.
What a leader General Zia was!!!!
Click to expand...
I don't know why people don't acknowledge General Zia? Bygones are bygones but still people should look back on his time and give him a fair judgement.

The reason he was spamming the state-tv for years with only Afghan Jihad was because he wanted cannon fodders none stop and he didn't know enough is enough he just over-spammed the TV-stations and radios which was execessive.

But in my opinion ZIa had the most positive effect in Pakistan history and if you remove him the future prospect becomes dark hence his time was well spent. He started the Nuclear program and Zia was hell'va competitive he didn't settle for second place he wanted to be the best in everything and to make Pakistan as the best. he was megalomaniac and he also unleashed AQ.. I think the fact that he was a megalomaniac played some what of a good factor and by default created a scenario where he left a larger then life legacy despite not being intentional he was just megalomaniac and following his desire and Pakistan was somehow lucky that he came thru despite not loving the man but nobody can deny his time was most crucial..

I necessarily don't agree with the comparison up made tho. Zia was a dictator thru and thru I was just highlighting some goods
 
Last edited:
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
5,447
19
8,626
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Battlion25 said:
I don't know why people don't acknowledge General Zia? Bygones are bygones but still people should look back on his time and give him a fair judgement.

The reason he was spamming the state-tv for years with only Afghan Jihad was because he wanted cannon fodders none stop and he didn't know enough is enough he just over-spammed the TV-stations and radios which was execessive.

But in my opinion ZIa had the most positive effect in Pakistan history and if you remove him the future prospect becomes dark hence his time was well spent. He started the Nuclear program and Zia was hell'va competitive he didn't settle for second place he wanted to be the best in everything and to make Pakistan as the best. he was megalomaniac and he also unleashed AQ.. I think the fact that he was a megalomaniac played some what of a good factor and by default created a scenario where he left a larger then life legacy despite not being intentional he was just megalomaniac and following his desire and Pakistan was somehow lucky that he came thru despite not loving the man but nobody can deny his time was most crucial
Click to expand...
I look at your post and also look at some other, pardon my saying, naive Pakistanis who praise Zia. Even your post is full of hidden criticism of Zia but lacking any real evidence about Zia's 'positive effect'. The nuclear program started by Zia?? Even Bhutto's worst critics now say that Pakistan's nuclear program started by Bhutto.
I believe Zia meant well for Pakistan but unfortunately he didn't have the mental capabilities or the political space to do much beyond staying in power. He was a through and through MULLAH at heart! He could have done a lot being the most powerful dictator ever in Pakistan's history, not beholden to any restrictions, and backed by the world. And he was not averse to using force to beat up anyone who crossed his path. But his impact is mostly negative. By August 1988, General Zia ul Haq had ruled a full 1/4th of Pakistan's history!! So, yes, he had to have some 'impact'. To me he was never unpatriotic and he was never personally corrupt. But unfortunately his entire stay was reduced to facing the ghost of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto whom Zia had hanged in a 'judicial murder'. Zia was afraid of a payback and his entire domestic politics were reduced to reducing the PPP from power. I grew up in those days and I know how printed newspapers almost barred the word 'Bhutto' in daily news or even worse there would be columns missing/blank from the morning newspaper because of Zia's censures.

There is reason Zia is hated so much. Keep reading the Pakistani blogspace. Not all are liberal or PPP supporters. To the extent that even his protégé Nawaz Sharif disowned Zia, while many Pakistanis still fondly remember of Ayub Khan who was gone by 1969. History eventually passes its judgments and sometimes it does so in our own lifetimes.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,546
-7
4,893
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Imran Khan said:
he was not ligitimate ruler first place . so whatever he did was illegal . he was not leader of pakistan . we give him 22 garade job in military services .but he turn his guns on us and rule us by force. with power of that same guns we buy and give him to protect us . as per paksitani constitution he commit treason and his punishment was death . even if qaid e azam was alive he will not forgive ayoub zia yahya mushraf . they were ghaddars of nation .
Click to expand...
How do you like my new take and I have reconstructed the thread
 
fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,227
-14
2,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I think he is the worst person in history of Pakistan and an enemy of Muslims. His whole mission is to make Pakistan an African country. According to his beloved ex-wife, he is a homosexual. We clearly know he was a fornicator and has illegal children.

Just look at the destruction he has caused and his lies, broken promises and ugly arrogant face which reeks of the evil that is inside of him
http://imgur.com/ZYUzvgo
 
