  • Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Why the hatred for India is so sublime than vice versa...are Pakistanis more civilized

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by N.Siddiqui, Apr 15, 2020 at 10:49 AM.

  1. Apr 15, 2020 at 10:49 AM #1
    N.Siddiqui

    N.Siddiqui SENIOR MEMBER

    WHAT PAKISTAN THINKS OF INDIA

    I feel that this is such an important video at this time. There is so much hostility and tension between India and Pakistan at the moment due to issues with Kashmir and a long difficult history. There seems to be a lot of propaganda and negativity

     
  2. Apr 15, 2020 at 10:51 AM #2
    N.Siddiqui

    N.Siddiqui SENIOR MEMBER

    Think this is because of Indus valley civilization, sufism and religion and a mix of other factors, Tahzeeb, Tamaddun and all that...

    Indians need to learn all this...the people from Ganga land...
     
  3. Apr 15, 2020 at 10:53 AM #3
    padamchen

    padamchen ELITE MEMBER

    English speaking Pakistanis.

    1% of the population covered.
     
  4. Apr 15, 2020 at 10:53 AM #4
    N.Siddiqui

    N.Siddiqui SENIOR MEMBER

    wait till I post some urdu speaking version...
     
  5. Apr 15, 2020 at 10:55 AM #5
    padamchen

    padamchen ELITE MEMBER

    And most of them with an expat accent.

    Your burger bacchas.
     
  6. Apr 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM #6
    Handshake

    Handshake FULL MEMBER

    Pakistan is 1000 times civilized then Indians!
     
  7. Apr 15, 2020 at 10:58 AM #7
    Hiptullha

    Hiptullha SENIOR MEMBER

    Stop talking out of your ***, pajeet. Way more English speakers in Pakistan.

    Anyway, urban middle class English speakers are more likely to be nationalist than someone in the working class. Just look at this forum's demographics.
     
  8. Apr 15, 2020 at 10:59 AM #8
    abcxyz0000

    abcxyz0000 SENIOR MEMBER

    It's because India doesn't covet any Pakistani territory. And Pakistani society doesn't have enemies in it's midst like India has in the form of SOME Muslims. Bawa will tell you.

    - PRTP GWD
     
  9. Apr 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM #9
    Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

    Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 SENIOR MEMBER

    A very Chad like über Handsome Gangu gentleman created that country-------->naturally it would be civilized



    [​IMG]
     
  10. Apr 15, 2020 at 11:01 AM #10
    N.Siddiqui

    N.Siddiqui SENIOR MEMBER

    The hatred for Pakistan cuts all sections of the society in India, English speaking or not...

    Fact of the matter is not just against Pakistan but against different regions and religions of their own country...this runs deeper and intrinsic in Indian society it seems.

    Call it lack of Tahzeeb...or call it lack of empathy.
     
  11. Apr 15, 2020 at 11:01 AM #11
    padamchen

    padamchen ELITE MEMBER

  12. Apr 15, 2020 at 11:02 AM #12
    Alternatiiv

    Alternatiiv SENIOR MEMBER

    Pakistani people in general don't care about India so much, except some people obsessed on this forum, most people have no opinion regarding India except that we have somewhat similar origins, and that they're oppressing Kashmiri people.
     
  13. Apr 15, 2020 at 11:03 AM #13
    Hiptullha

    Hiptullha SENIOR MEMBER

  14. Apr 15, 2020 at 11:03 AM #14
    Alternatiiv

    Alternatiiv SENIOR MEMBER

    A greater % of population in Pakistan can probably speak English than in India. The irony of Indian obsession is in the video's comments, bother to open it and you will see who is obsessed with who, and why the people who although neutral still hold a negative review of your shithole :)
     
  15. Apr 15, 2020 at 11:03 AM #15
    padamchen

    padamchen ELITE MEMBER

    Indians (current garam khoon generations) are new haters.

    Like all new converts, those are the most vitriolic.
     
