Why the hatred for India is so sublime than vice versa...are Pakistanis more civilized
Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by N.Siddiqui, Apr 15, 2020 at 10:49 AM.
Page 1 of 4
Page 1 of 4
- Similar Threads
-
- Replies:
- 20
- Views:
- 5,257
-
- Replies:
- 7
- Views:
- 1,262
-
- Replies:
- 444
- Views:
- 23,844
-
- Replies:
- 300
- Views:
- 16,088
-
- Replies:
- 10
- Views:
- 710
Loading...
- Mace ,
- N.Siddiqui ,
- Shabi1 ,
- Ocean ,
- migflug ,
- xuxu1457 ,
- aryadravida ,
- Khan_21 ,
- Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8