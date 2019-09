FP is mouthpiece of the US Deepstate... this article is like putting the ownership of failure on GanguDaesh.



If seen beyond the obvious... the pressure is going to grow on GanguFacistRegime to send troops to Afghanistan to fight the Taliban.



It is like quid pro quo for this 'victory' ... price so to speak.



Of course, FacistGanguRegime will try to link it to US support for illegal annexation of IoJK and help in cover-up in KashmirGenocide.... so need to remain alive to Reality of how it is.



So far we have shown too much restraint regarding IoJK and our response lack AgressiveDiplomacy... this leaves a huge question mark... we need clarity.



We have NO doubt that Pakistan shall NEVER compromise on IoJK... but we need something much more than SMQ making phonecalls.



Regardless, we must ready Our People for the emerging situation. It is as much responsibility of GoP as it is of #MarasiMedia.

