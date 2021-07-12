Why the F-16 Is Such a Badass Plane

The Maverick said: F16 gained the reputation on the back of the superb records of USA and Israel in the previous 2 decsdes.



Mostly kills on outdated migs when the F16 had force multipliers AWACS better radar better BVRS and overall superior situational awareness.



Check the records the kills are mig19 mig21 mig23 su7



There are no a very few MIG29 mirage2000 or flankers AND no chance of modern euro canards



Even the PAF flanker kill was ficticious no proof,



In 21st Century F16 is not more bad *** then Gripen Typhoon Rafale even J10C Click to expand...

You forgot that Pakistan took it to war before USA did. In order the reputation should be written out as Israel, Pakistan and then USA.War and aerial combat is never about fairness. It is in the job of the fighter pilot to make his bandit die for their own respective country. And if they have force multipliers to their advantage so be it. Chaff clouds over Kashmir did do the trick a few years back.Viper has a kill against a MiG-29 in the 90s.The PAF Flanker kill is still a claim. India will deny it naturally. Raytheon USA may say otherwise.Cheers !!!