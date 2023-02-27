Why the ethnic hate recently?

I have noticed that recently we have had a lot of posts that have been ethnic centric and racist. These have been leaving a bad taste in the mouth for readers like me.



Mods, what is the forum policy on posts like this?



I am not saying that a little bit of competition is bad, we can definitely jostle about which city is better, who is more patriotic, etc.,



But I don’t think it ought to be okay to be racist and pejorative against an ethnic group if they are Pakistani. I don’t think it’s good for the country and frankly it’s immoral and unethical too.



What are your thoughts?