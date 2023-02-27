What's new

Why the ethnic hate recently?

Mar 5, 2022
I have noticed that recently we have had a lot of posts that have been ethnic centric and racist. These have been leaving a bad taste in the mouth for readers like me.

Mods, what is the forum policy on posts like this?

I am not saying that a little bit of competition is bad, we can definitely jostle about which city is better, who is more patriotic, etc.,

But I don’t think it ought to be okay to be racist and pejorative against an ethnic group if they are Pakistani. I don’t think it’s good for the country and frankly it’s immoral and unethical too.

What are your thoughts?
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
Ah everyone's feeling tense I guess, taking out their anger like this - happens unfortunately

It's bad, but what can you do? - although we should ban the one's who consistently indulge in this kinda behavior

The Eagle was pro active with keeping the PDF clean
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

Mar 24, 2022
Ethnic hate is stupid.
When a nation has lost its ideology and drive to power forward, they start blaming external factors first, and then torching the internal divides
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
Ssan said:
I have noticed that recently we have had a lot of posts that have been ethnic centric and racist. These have been leaving a bad taste in the mouth for readers like me.

Mods, what is the forum policy on posts like this?

I am not saying that a little bit of competition is bad, we can definitely jostle about which city is better, who is more patriotic, etc.,

But I don’t think it ought to be okay to be racist and pejorative against an ethnic group if they are Pakistani. I don’t think it’s good for the country and frankly it’s immoral and unethical too.

What are your thoughts?
People are mistaking putting out facts for hatred..

PTI got popular in KP on their stance on drones and extra judicial killing or kidnapping
That was a non issue for Punjab till now .
Now people in Punjab are worried about extra judicial kidnapping but it was Non issue for them between 2008-2018

When someone point out this hypocrisy and fracture in society (one group of people calling an era(2012-2017) golden(in Punjab) and other black(in KP) they are called ethnic hate mongers while this is purely a geographical split and has nothing to do with ethnicity
 

