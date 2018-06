Historian D N Jha’s 2009 work, The Myth of the Holy Cow, angered many with the claim that in ancient India, the cow was sacrificed, and its flesh consumed. The Vedic God Agni was fond of the flesh of cows, and the animal was offered to the Maruts and Asvins, Jha wrote, basing his conclusions on studies of Vedic texts.

Babur asked Humayun to refrain from killing the cow because in “that way lies the conquest of the hearts of the people of Hindostan”.

The first organised cow protection movement was started by the Sikh Kuka sect in Punjab;

“Hindus who had previously been unorganised now openly defended idol worship, caste, the sanctity of the Puranas and cows, and the legitimacy of customary marriage practices,” writes McLane. Among Muslims, the attempt at conserving traditional religious practices included a stress on cow slaughter as an important aspect of the faith itself. Acting in opposite ways, the cow became a symbol of a renewed conflict of identity between Hindus and Muslims.

I am surprised that the Yadavs who worship Sri Krishna, who keep cows at livestock and serve the cow, they are with politicians who are in support of those who slaughter animals with pride).”