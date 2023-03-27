What's new

Why the Chips Act Signals a Return to ‘Industrial Policy’

Concerns about China’s growth in chip manufacturing have helped create bipartisan consensus for boosting U.S. microchip production. The $53 billion Chips Act seeks to end the U.S.’s reliance on foreign-made semiconductors, especially those used by the Pentagon.

After the end of the Cold War, industrial policy fell out of favor in Washington, but pandemic-induced supply chain shocks have created a new example of the federal government using its cash to remake an industry it sees as crucial to national security.

Timestamps:

0:00 How new technologies are usually government funded
1:01 Industrial policy explained
3:24 Why the U.S. is heavily focused on the chip industry
6:26 Effectiveness of industrial policy: will the Chips Act achieve its goal?
 

