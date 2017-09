WHY THE CHINA-PAKISTAN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR WILL WORSEN TENSIONS IN SOUTH ASIA

At one end of the spectrum were the rosy-eyed optimists and more than a few propagandists who presented China’s actions as driven purely by the desire for economic integration that would present “ win-win ” opportunities for China as well as the other regional players.

The corridor, by this logic, was primarily a massive development scheme by which China could simultaneously serve its own economic agenda as well as that of Pakistan , all without undermining the interests of other states in the region.

At the other end of the spectrum were those inclined to see every Chinese initiative as a carefully crafted strategic move to advance its own power projection capabilities, build regional geopolitical influence , and, ultimately, further its aim of challenging the United States in Asia and on the world stage . By this logic, China’s main aim in Pakistan was undoubtedly Gwadar port , from which the Chinese navy would gain a valuable foothold in the Arabian Sea.

Connecting roads, railways, and even pipelines would enable China to escape its “ Malacca Dilemma ” by providing a new overland route from the energy-rich Persian Gulf directly to China’s western provinces.

economics-only interpretation could not explain China’s apparent willingness to dump considerable sums of money into projects with questionable prospects for repayment.

the forbidding geography between Pakistan and western China is hardly conducive to massive commercial flows.

China’s motivations in supporting the corridor are mixed . Potential economic gains are real but insufficient;

What is Pakistan attempting to achieve through CPEC?” Once again, the poles of the debate can be identified as, on the one hand, an optimistic economic agenda of promoting growth and opportunity sparked by Chinese capital, and, on the other, a strategically-oriented agenda, seeking to use China as an external balancer in Pakistan’s core strategic aim of resisting Indian domination.

If

Pakistan had primarily been interested in using investment from China to spur additional investment from domestic and other international sources, Islamabad would have embarked on a broader scheme of economic reform, opening its economy and revising its regulatory procedures in ways that would have provided a level playing field to all investors, with the Chinese leading the way. Instead,

Islamabad has conducted its negotiations with Beijing almost entirely behind closed doors , suggesting other motives beyond simple economic development, both political and strategic.

India sees the tightening China-Pakistan axis as a twofold problem: First, the threat of Chinese encroachment in what New Delhi considers its traditional sphere of influence, and second, the threat that a China-backed Pakistan could be emboldened to pursue even more aggressive anti-Indian tactics, both by cross-border attacks by militant proxies and by ratcheting up tensions in the heat of a crisis.

Combine these threat perceptions with the Indian government’s increasingly muscular approach to international politics under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and you have a recipe for heightened regional competition and a greater chance of violent conflict.

If China and Pakistan both perceive the need to check Indian tactics by escalating their own competitive initiatives, the scene is undoubtedly set for an increasingly dangerous spiral of moves and counter-moves. In short, the further we press our analysis, the gloomier the conclusions we reach.