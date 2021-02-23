Why the Bhagya Laxmi temple is a Carbuncle to the beauty of Charminar !

padamchen said:



Mulla tricked old Parsi uncle who was moving west to his sons and grandkids.



Said he wanted to build a library for the poor Gujju kids of the surrounding village.



Inside 5 years a prayer center/madrassa came up.



This is literally 1 km from the Iranshah Atash Behram.



Last time I went, there was a full fledged minaret with loudspeaker blaring the azan.



Don't get me started man.



Firstly, in America the Muslims use a cell phone app called Muslim Pro which lets a person know of various religious things including prayer time. So this app should be used by Indian Muslims as well. No logical reason not to. Most people in cities have a smart phone. So no more need for mosque loudspeaker.Secondly, India needs relief from religious and cultural noise from all communities. So no more Diwali and wedding firecrackers as well.Thirdly, to take this anti-noise idea further, ban privately-owned personal transport and replace them with efficient buses and taxis. The effect will include no lout be no longer able to tamper with his two-wheeler silencer.