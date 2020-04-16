What's new

Why the Belarus migrant crisis is different

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,592
24
22,956
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

A crisis has been escalating along the border that divides Belarus and the European Union. For several weeks, thousands of migrants looking to reach the EU were trapped between Poland and Belarus, living in freezing camps with no humanitarian aid. Today, the migrants have been moved to warehouses for shelter, but this crisis isn’t over.

Since 2015, Europe has experienced several migration waves, but this one was different: This one was manufactured. Belarus lured migrants to the border to pressure the EU to lift sanctions. And while this particular crisis has started to die down, the problem isn’t going away. It’s the result of a complex EU migration policy that has opened the door to the exploitation of migrants, and until that policy is fixed, Belarus or other bordering nations could create a crisis all over again.

To understand how Belarus manufactured this crisis and the geopolitical context that allowed it to happen, watch the video above.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

K Shehzad
Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 16
Replies
1
Views
776
Oldman1
O
Ceylal
WHY WOULD RUSSIA STOP NOW?
Replies
2
Views
1K
500
500
L
The Systematic Manufacturing of War, Challenging Russia and China in Race f
Replies
1
Views
1K
VCheng
VCheng

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom