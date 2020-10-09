Why the Bangladesh-India friendship is under pressure

5 hours ago

Why the Bangladesh-India friendship is under pressure | DW | 05.02.2021 Bangladesh and India share close bilateral ties, but a raft of issues from water disputes to religious tension have sowed mistrust and hurt the relationship.

Bangladesh and India share close bilateral ties, but a raft of issues from water disputes to religious tension have sowed mistrust and hurt the relationship.

Unkept promises cause mistrust

Water woes

Bangladesh foreign minister: 'We're balancing our ties with China and India'

China vies for Bangladesh's attention

Pakistan joins the fray