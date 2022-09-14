What's new

Why Terrorists Fear The Indian Special Forces - Military Legend Vijaypal Rawat

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
3,114
-12
1,854
Country
India
Location
India
Extremely excited to host Indian MARCOS Veteran Vijaypal Rawat on the show. My team and I have always dreamt of guests from the army background and especially were looking forward to Vijay sir being our first-ever from the Indian MARCOS. He joined the National Defence Academy and was soon commissioned into the Indian navy, where he specialized as a Mine Clearing Diving Officer. He later become part of the elite special forces of the Indian Navy (MARCOS) in 1992. The way Vijay sir commands himself is something I personally look up to. In this stellar episode of The Ranveer Show, we spoke about the humility of the PARA-SF, underwater explosives, the importance of the Indian navy, and other geopolitical powers. We also covered aspects of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack, near-death experiences & experiences with sea animals. It was a huge honour to have this conversation with Vijay sir. From my team and myself, we salute all the people from the army, navy & air force of India to have served the nation. Jai Hind!

Follow MARCOS Vijaypal Rawat's Social Media Handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vijaypalsin...

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vijay0306...

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vijaypal.s.r...

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Clutch
Who will be the next Indian Army Chief of Defence Staff after Gen Bipin Rawat
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
Dalit
Dalit
HAIDER
8 Indians arrested for 'offensive' posts on dead military chief
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
silverox
silverox
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India holds Tri-Service exercise in snow-clad mountains of Kashmir
Replies
0
Views
427
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
INDIAPOSITIVE
"Purchase of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles is only the beginning of a partnership : Philippines foreign ministry
Replies
0
Views
435
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
T
Do228 detects and forces PNS Alamgir out of Indian water's
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
SQ8
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom