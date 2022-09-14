Why Terrorists Fear The Indian Special Forces - Military Legend Vijaypal Rawat

Extremely excited to host Indian MARCOS Veteran Vijaypal Rawat on the show. My team and I have always dreamt of guests from the army background and especially were looking forward to Vijay sir being our first-ever from the Indian MARCOS. He joined the National Defence Academy and was soon commissioned into the Indian navy, where he specialized as a Mine Clearing Diving Officer. He later become part of the elite special forces of the Indian Navy (MARCOS) in 1992. The way Vijay sir commands himself is something I personally look up to. In this stellar episode of The Ranveer Show, we spoke about the humility of the PARA-SF, underwater explosives, the importance of the Indian navy, and other geopolitical powers. We also covered aspects of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack, near-death experiences & experiences with sea animals. It was a huge honour to have this conversation with Vijay sir. From my team and myself, we salute all the people from the army, navy & air force of India to have served the nation. Jai Hind!
