Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Why tensions with Pakistan will benefit Modi
Thread starter
Bill Longley
Start date
45 minutes ago
Bill Longley
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 15, 2008
1,647
0
1,124
Country
Location
45 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
Modi-Shah’s BJP needs a new ‘enemy’ for Bihar election. Pakistan and Sushant won’t work
undercover JIX
Oct 15, 2020
Replies
3
Views
359
Oct 16, 2020
jamahir
B
Why the Bangladesh-India friendship is under pressure
Black_cats
Feb 6, 2021
2
3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Friday at 3:15 AM
Bilal9
Why India-China Border Conflict Is Music to Pakistan’s Ears
Kabira
Jun 18, 2020
Replies
4
Views
2K
Jun 19, 2020
El Sidd
Pakistan Tactical nuclear weapons, Chinese firepower and American proxy warrior India
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
Oct 20, 2020
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Oct 21, 2020
nahtanbob
N
PM Modi’s silence on LAC stand-off is benefiting China. India must change its script
Zarvan
Jun 11, 2020
2
3
4
5
Replies
60
Views
3K
Jun 18, 2020
PAKISTANFOREVER
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Kangana Ranaut Permanently Removed From Twitter After Controversial Post
Latest: jamahir
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
S
Pakistani corner
Latest: Salik
2 minutes ago
Members Club
Indian G7 delegation self-isolating after two positive COVID tests, UK official says
Latest: Bagheera
3 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
COAS: TLP is a creation of Nawaz Shariff to counter Tahir-ul-Qadri
Latest: AZ1
4 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Chinese embassy says muslim women are baby making machine - Twitter Deletes Post
Latest: TNT
5 minutes ago
World Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
4 FC soldiers martyred, 6 injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border
Latest: Huffal
10 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
COAS reached KSA on four days visit before PM Imran Khan visit - ARY News .
Latest: Pakistan Ka Beta
12 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
JF-17 fighter jet gets J-20’s combat missile: reports (Global times)
Latest: GumNaam
Today at 3:03 PM
Pakistan Air Force
From The Vault
Latest: fatman17
Today at 2:07 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Shaheen-3 Missiles 90 Seconds To Delhi
Latest: jamahir
Today at 1:20 PM
Pakistan Strategic Forces
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
COAS: TLP is a creation of Nawaz Shariff to counter Tahir-ul-Qadri
Latest: AZ1
4 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Project Launched to Bring $50 Billion through Tourism every Year
Latest: Abid123
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Affairs of lebanan, a case of economic turmoil, lessons for pakistan
Latest: ziaulislam
11 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
COAS Qamar Bajwa Tells** How Ishaq Dar Destroyed Pakistan's Economy
Latest: Path-Finder
26 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
51 Miyawaki urban forests to be developed in Lahore: PM Imran
Latest: PaklovesTurkiye
28 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: PanzerKiel
35 minutes ago
Air Warfare
KF-X Fighter: Korea’s Future Homegrown Jet
Latest: Indos
Today at 1:17 PM
Air Warfare
Indian LCA Tejas Or Pakistani JF-17: Who Is Winning The Malaysian Fighter Jet Contract?
Latest: arjunk
Today at 12:58 PM
Military Forum
H
With F-35 expulsion, Turkey’s top weapons buyer prioritizes TF-X work
Latest: hyperman
Today at 8:56 AM
Air Warfare
US Army’s new night vision goggles turn the night into a video game
Latest: Goritoes
Today at 8:50 AM
Land Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Italy, Egypt To Sign Mega Arms Deal Includes 24 Eurofighters, 24 M346 Trainers and 6 Frigates
Latest: The SC
6 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
India approved by US to buy six more P-8I maritime patrol aircraft for $2.42bn
Latest: Jugger
7 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
India Army has over 1193 T-90 tanks. Another 464 by March 2025
Latest: arjunk
10 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
The most important differences between the French Rafale and the European Typhoon, and how is the entry of a fighter as Typhoon into the Egyptian Air
Latest: The SC
10 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Nokia ready for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Latest: UDAYCAMPUS
41 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom