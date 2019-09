Indian members said its a 4+ Gen fighter, better than JF-17, so my question is where were tejas during 26/27th skirmish with PAF. shouldnt IAF deployed its 4+ Gen fighter aircraft knowing JF-17s are no match against tejas, why they need to send their 44 years old Migs as interceptor, it should be tejas role to counter JF-17s and F-16s.

all i heard from indian member that it has only one squadron which is deployed far from border in peace time somewhere near bangladeshi border, so they didnt have time to deployed it on time. seems like a lame excuse.

even if it has one squadron, its a 4+ Gen fighter, it should be deployed near LoC, if not on 27th, than IAF should deploy it now, its better than 44 year old Migs, or its the other way around ?

