Why Taliban and Afghanistan is so important for Pakistan - It has something to due with Pakistan's Eastern border

First of all one must understand geo-politics and interests in order to understand what importance the Taliban and Afghanistan play for Pakistan.



As you may know Pakistan is bordered by a country that is intent on it's demise and complete destruction that country is India and as we already saw in 2019 both countries almost entered a nuclear conflict. The people running India are a group of extremists who are completely irrational hence Pakistan must anticipate their moves and create a ground reality where it will have advantage in the event of miscalculation where it gives Pakistan the favourite tag to win the conflict entirely because whoever loses de-exists basically.



1. Taliban and Afghanistan play a key role in Pakistan's stragetic existence in the long term future hence Pakistan can't afford an enemy inside Afghanistan at all costs but someone whos pro-pakistan or someone it can count on 100% in the event of conflict on the eastern border.. That force is Taliban they will definitely asisst Pakistan shoulder to shoulder..



2. Pakistan won't allow anymore foreign interference in Afghanistan due to the rise of Hindutva in India this two are inter-linked because it gives Pakistan are stronger stragetic advantage in that way. Hence why Pakistan wants Afghanistan to settle and a much stronger Afghanistan preferably with Taliban at the helm where things settle to the ground and afghanistan gets re-build from the ground.



3. If peace is not even achieved Pakistan would be willing to intervene militarily against the weaker faction and help the stronger faction eliminate the weaker as quickly as possible. In this case Taliban is the strongest entity and if peace agreement fails Pakistan should directly put troops to take out the ANA this suits Pakistan's long term planning because it will use Afghanistan as an ally country where it will build bases in the future and could become part of the larger theater if a miscalculation were to occur on the eastern borders.



4. The Afghans will bolster Pakistan's ranks significiantly and nothing is better than the relentless afghan pashtuns on your side against the worst creature on earth the Hindutva terrorist. This boosts Pakistan's chances at putting completely end to this meance and persisting threat once they commit to miscalculation once upon a time. Sharing a border with them is becoming increasing difficult due to their provocations and the RSS terrorists regime.. The eastern front is a flashpoint that will definitely ignite at some point due to the RSS' irrational acts..



5. Hence why Afghansitan is crucial for Pakistan and remains mostly necessary and critical to it's own well being and future surivival in the stragetic sphere



6. Major road construction and fast train tracks to be build from central asia thru Afghanistan to Pakistan is key and Pakistan also need to have these central asians to become part of it's greater game and in return providing nuclear umbrella or making a defense treaty with them similar that will bind Pakistan and also them..



Pakistan has to flip the page to such an extent that India's chances become extremely minimal in such a conflict by always being ahead 4-5 steps and planning ahead of them