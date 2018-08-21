Why Taiwan's president gets to visit NASA, and China's doesn't.

LOL! https://www.inkstonenews.com/politi...gency-despite-nasas-china-ban/article/2160491 Taiwan’s leader is not able to officially visit the US. But she can walk freely into NASA, which has closed its doors to Chinese officials. Tsai Ing-wen – the self-ruled island’s first female president – has made history, caused controversy and set off several diplomatic incidents during her brief “stopovers” in Los Angeles and Houston, during which she advocated for stronger US-Taiwan ties and sparked anger in China. On Sunday, Tsai became the first Taiwanese president to set foot in a US government facility by visiting NASA in Houston. The brainy, cat-loving politician was in transit in the city after diplomatic visits to Paraguay and Belize. Both Beijing and Taipei claim to be the only legitimate government of China. Since Washington ditched diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favor of China in 1979, Taiwanese leaders have not been able to pay official visits to the US, but they do make unofficial trips. But at NASA, Taiwanese officials are clearly more welcome than their counterparts from Beijing. The space agency has been banned by Congress from collaborating with the Communist government since 2011, due to human rights issues and national security concerns. A clause in the annual budget act prohibits public funds from being used to “effectuate the hosting of official Chinese visitors at facilities belonging to or utilized by NASA.” The restriction can be waived if the visit does not have security implications, and the Chinese officials are not involved in human rights violations. But the space agency is required to notify both Congress and the FBI 30 days in advance. The ban has led to controversies in the past. In March 2013, Representative Frank Wolf, who initiated the clause, criticized NASA for failing to notify the Congress about two visits by Chinese officials to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in 2012, according to USA Today. And in October 2013, NASA barred Chinese scientists from attending an astronomy conference held at the its Ames facility in California. The agency reversed the ban following criticism from US scientists and lawmakers, citing a “misinterpretation” of the law. The sweeping ban does not apply to Taiwan, a US ally that has been a partner of NASA. For example, a science institute in Taiwan had been working with the US space agency to build a now-canceled $47 million lunar lander for the first ever moon-mining project, Resource Prospector. On Sunday, President Tsai visited NASA’s mission control center and veteran astronauts at the Johnson Space Center. In contrast, Beijing is still kept out of the International Space Station and other NASA activities, despite its progress in space technology.