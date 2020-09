Why Taiwan Needs Nuclear Weapons

dani191 said: if israel can have the can too Click to expand...

Israel is a Rothschild's offspring. To build that Jew country in the land of the former Ottoman's province of Palestine, the Rothschild even arranged a World War I to destroy the Three Empires at that time: Ottoman; Hapsburg and Tsar Russia. Then followed by setting up the World War II involved the USA to help Britain against Germany in return for a favor of Balfour Declaration -- The Grand Deal of Centuries!. The Rothschild even instigated the Holocaust using the Nazi's hand to compel the European Jews to relocate to the Palestine land. Just like the Battle of Waterloo clashing the Britain vs Napoleon France, the Rothschilds played both sides in the WWII for their own agendas! Read here: https://www.savethemales.ca/000447.html One may wish to look for the works and writing by the American famous historian,, with regard to the German-Jews-Holocaust real stories!The Yellow Race in that island is nothing compared to the Anglo Rothschild's Chosen Tribe and nation!