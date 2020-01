Chief Commander of Al'Quds Force Qaesm Soleimani under orders from Iranian Theocracy, Vilayat-Faqih, is responsible for the obliteration of about 511,000 Syrians, mostly Sunni Muslims, 6.7 million refugees of which 3.6 million only in Turkey. This guy was the chief orchestrator of these atrocities in Syria as well as in Iraq and Yemen.

Iran used its power just to increase its political and military clout, they had no respect of innocent dying, even for non-Iranian Shia Muslims who were used as pawns and cannon fodder in Syria and Oraq by Iranian Mollahs and this guy was schemer and executioner of all that.



Iran will pay the price of its evilness.

