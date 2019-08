It's been 10 days since the abrogation of 370..I dont think anyone would have expected such a weak response from kashmiris...a friday has passed since that event...and eid too passed peacefully.



In all honesty given the history of kashmir resistance, I was expecting some violent protests and situation getting out of control.( I am sure many in this forum would have expected the same)



One may say there are no protests as there is curfew...but there are hundreds of curfews ignoring which kashmiris came out in thousands and protested in the past.....

One such example is the eruption of anger after burhan wanis death in 2015...people defied all curfews and were prepared to die...they didnt even celebrate eid ...on the contrary people celebrated eid this time.

What is the difference this time?We cant say kashmiris are not angry...but they sure are not are furious as they were many times in the past...Is that because they were expecting this? Or does good majority of people feel the investments in the future from mainland India will aid their growth?



Or is it because the politicians and activists who fund and provoke miscreants are put behind bars?

