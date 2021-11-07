Why still not India announces new CDS?

My question is CDS is an important post as per Indians then why not they announce new CDS, despite the older dispatched already.
My assumption:
Mr. Bipin just awarded that post because he was BJP supporter and Modi wants him to power and just to do that he created a post for him and after his departure post is not important at all.
@PanzerKiel @Rashid Mahmood @Signalian @Huffal
