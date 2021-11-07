What's new

Why still not India announces new CDS?

My question is CDS is an important post as per Indians then why not they announce new CDS, despite the older dispatched already.

My assumption:

Mr. Bipin just awarded that post because he was BJP supporter and Modi wants him to power and just to do that he created a post for him and after his departure post is not important at all.

I think that they are searching for a perfect boot licker, as the late General "Peepni" was.
 
its all about passing the loyalty test because they have to pick up one guy out of a wide range of serving and retired military officers so delay is obvious
 
theprint.in

Delay in appointing new CDS after Gen. Rawat—Is it about passing the loyalty test?

The delay in announcing the next CDS could also be due to the political leadership undertaking a deep search among all eligible retired and serving officers.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
