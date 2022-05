Why South Asians Are More Likely To Get Diabetes Than Europeans

SQ8 said: Red meat and generally a lot more oily lifestyle.

The advantage to BD is the reliance on seafood.

Seafood has its own toxic elements at times but as a diet is eons better than red meat.



Technically I could die in my late 30s too - multi generational heart disease and some diabetes as well. Click to expand...

I eat red meat once or maybe at most twice a month.My proteins come from lentils, salmon(omega 3 healthy fats) and chicken.Oil of choice is olive oil(lots of omega 3 healthy fats).I eat only low or moderate glycaemic index carbs(brown rice and wholewheat pitta) in order to minimise blood sugar spikes and thereby try to prevent the formation of diabetes.Also exercise regularly by lifting moderate weights, walking(including a bit of hiking).I cannot help my genetics but can do what I can in terms of diet and exercise.