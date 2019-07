19 July editorial of a renowned newspaper famous for its anti-state leaks was lamenting about the the tag of treason being awarded by trolls at some top trend of twitter , to some journalists and newspapers.

Another tribunal editor pen down the arrest of Hafiz Saeed and Shireen mazari deleting her previous anti-US tweets was nothing but an act to avoid blacklisting at FATF in October.Actually this saner writer wanted tell the world that we are not serious in arrest.

Lets have an interesting Realist review of our media in comparison to lets say with so called liberal media.



Lets play a fact and thesis game and guess the expected outcome of Pakistan media.



Fact No.1. Balakot strike was unsuccessful.



Indian media: Stories,Coverage and jingoism to the extent that almost in first impression they confused masses on both sides that it was a SUCCESS.

Pak media: Single channel +ISPR press coverage.Print media still silent mostly advocating "Peace if no loss of lives"

Global impression: Showed to the world, we don't trust, we cant defend by stating long sentences or telecasts for prime time, "Chirya" still proving confusion to public that someting they are hiding. A sense in transmission "well it is what is official ISPR, no more we have than this"



Fact No. 2. Downing of MIG and IAF pilot arrest



Indian Media: still all channels equivocal on the fact that No downing, later changed to downing of Pak jet. long stories full day and night, single agenda coverage as programmed by state in the best interest of nationalism(Its mormal now, most states doing this). As a neutral observer India again confused masses on Indian sides and global atleast by changing narratives again and again with same pace on all channels. Proof of the potential of their media to manipulate publice will on particular event is the Modi's victory with leads.



Pak Media: except some channels, others were playing routine news with ISPR clippings. Particular Print media just on a single point that peace should prevail, no escalation please.

Now for sake of Realist view of opposite events in same counteries.



Hypothesis 1. Indian Balakot strike was unsuccessful.



Indian media: Simply if they can confuse public on a lie, an expected three times more jingoism and war mongering.



Pak media: except some. Major print and channels, It is a clear failure by army for the long list of reasons and prime time analysis.



Hypothesis 2. opposite the situation, downed jet and pilot as ours



Indian media: jingoism at the extent as if today is history, IAF interviews and awards.



Pak media: here comes the sad part, i can assure you some particular channels would had played , blamed and accused all to the army and PAF. for wrong planning, for inability, for defence budget, for many other things.



This is typical behaviour of our majority media channels and print media(you better judge these channels and anchors) as they lack national appreciation and positivism. Defame institutions whenever they find some reason. Spread distrust among public and inculcating the fact in minds that its a failed state will result an overall social negativity and behavioural change.

But mostly our particular media anchors has provided our adversaries with proofs and clippings saying something that later was used by indian and int. cahnnels , papers as a proof to discredit Pakistan. Afterall a channel played whole day a picture of chief of our top agency with a blame.



What do you think they are doing so from long?

give reasons in thread but following are mine.



1. Immature journalism, most analysts just selected by politicians and even cant pronounce basic english well, far from the ethics of journalism and even some get readymade articles from freelancers.

2. Media Owners are mostly involved in corrupt practices and shared benefits of political parties.

3. Playing an Agenda , part of hybrid war. funding by some donors to utilize grey zone of cyber security.

4. They are very powerful, so above our law and nationality doesnt apply to them.

You the so called anchors , Pakistan has given you today the status you were never able to get in west as per your credentials and certificates.(even one of anchor previously worked at a deep freezer shop)



Why dont they go and Ask to western, so called liberal democratic channels that, a british ambassador to U.S just had to resigned for a leaked message including the truth about white house inability in working?



Ask F.P, Newyork Time and Fox news to criticize on the recent racist remarks of Trump to threat immigrant women of colour. By the way where are the faminist activists finding any manipulated case to compose a documentry to get an award? why dont they compose documentry on Ilhan Omer for what Jews has done to her for saying a word about jewish lobby in U.S(AIPAC).



Can they Go and Challenge all west channels and human right lobies to publish facts of AIPAC influence and brutalities of zionists in Palestine.

They are unable to ask, infact they are just meant to Dollars for whatever cost of self degradation.Degrading nation or degrading their families , they will do it.

but who will ask these Pakistani anchors and writers?

Or may be state is again black mailed by the slogan of free speech, It is an accepted fact that national interest of state narrative should always overlap in reporting, it is done all over the world but we are so much feared to even allow free sppech to act explicitly against state.



Perhaps the message being delivered to young minds by being silent is more fatal.



Note: Article is not intended to any particular person or organisation, Names mentioned are just examples for generalised behaviour.Errors and ommisions apologised in advance.This is my first post here, next will be written only after judging your interest.