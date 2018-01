Why would they not get along? Arabs in the diaspora (whether Europe, US/Canada, Latin America, Africa, South East Asian, South Asia or elsewhere) get along very well and many return and are welcomed openly although there will always be some competition which is a good thing (IMO).



Anyway it is an interesting subject. Can't imagine being an African-American in the US. Your entire history is shaped by slavery, oppression etc. To this day there is a lot of discrimination. Somehow I understand why some of them "return".







Are you sure that it was Arabs because contrary to Blacks in the "New World", many of our Afro-Arabs came as religious pilgrims (Hajj and Umrah) as well as for economical reasons. In fact there are reports of pre-Islamic Afro-Arab communities in places like Yemen. Not all of them were due to slavery. Also we have to have this fact in mind; most of the African slaves were sold by fellow African slave owners and rulers of tribal kingdoms etc. It's a bit different to the African-American lot. There are without issues with Afro-Arab communities to this day (only idiots would deny it) but my experience is that most of our Afro-Arab lot feel well-integrated. It also helps that many of our Afro-Arab lot have Arab ancestry due to intermarriages.

