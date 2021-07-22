Why software super power India is no show in Informatics Olympiad medals tally

International programming congest, aka, informatics Olympiad, where is super power india?
This is real deal, even Taiwan/Poland/Vietnam/Croatia/Czech/Thailand beat India '1.3 billion programming genius' by wide margin
All Time Medal Table
As of 2021
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|
|92
|27
|12
|131
|2
|
|68
|40
|12
|120
|3
|
|58
|37
|16
|111
|4
|
|44
|43
|28
|115
|5
|
|41
|46
|32
|119
|6
|
|32
|53
|34
|119
|7
|
|28
|61
|23
|112
|8
|
|27
|49
|39
|115
|9
|
|27
|28
|10
|65
|10
|
|25
|43
|34
|102
|Totals (10 nations)
|442
|427
|240
|1109
