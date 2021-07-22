What's new

Why software super power India is no show in Informatics Olympiad medals tally

International programming congest, aka, informatics Olympiad, where is super power india?

This is real deal, even Taiwan/Poland/Vietnam/Croatia/Czech/Thailand beat India '1.3 billion programming genius' by wide margin :rofl:




All Time Medal Table

As of 2021
RankNationGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1
China (CHN)		922712131
2
Russia (RUS)		684012120
3
United States (USA)		583716111
4
South Korea (KOR)		444328115
5
Poland (POL)		414632119
6
Romania (ROM)		325334119
7
Iran (IRN)		286123112
8
Bulgaria (BUL)		274939115
9
Japan (JPN)		27281065
10
Slovakia (SVK)		254334102
Totals (10 nations)4424272401109
 
