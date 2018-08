Why is here so much hate in this Forum?



Nearly every topic ends sooner or later in a blaming war...



Muslims vs Jews

Indians vs Pakistanis

Christians vs Muslims

Europeans vs middle east

everyone vs USA or China

Muslims vs Chritians



everyone is blaiming everyone



everyone is beliving his dick is bigger than the other dicks and other mum´s are sluts...



Why?



Why cant we just leave the trash talking way some politicans do aside and talk like normal people? We dont have to agree on every topic, but at least we should accept different meanings and beleavings without calling the other bad...



One thing Trump and Erdogan has achived already, the level of communication around the world reached a new low since ww2... lets stop this, there are so many interesting things to discuss about, pretty sure most of us are grown up males... and 100% in real world most of us would never call others face to face the way we do here.



peace

Georg

