Why so many child rape stories appearing. PG+18 !!

There have been so many incidents of child rape surfaced in Pakistan recently. For sure this issue was there even centuries ago in this region but the number suggests that it is on rise.

I am thinking what is causing it.



In my youth Bhabi relation was supposed to be like a mother status. She was a symbol of a new administrator, parallel to mother, and of a nourisher (I mean she gives pocket money, intervene in punishment, cooks new dishes). So she was an angel like creature. I am not saying that none has gone extra marital but she was portrayed in movies, literature as a source of harmony in family.



Similarly (though I didn't know how children are born or female genitals are different even after 6th grade) I never heard of anything about blowjobs till may be 2007 (no wide spread internet). Since then I always fantasize it and wanted to practice it, despite I knew it and I didn't with the grace of God. But the tempt is too much.



Then when moved to Italy I heard all about booty and as* stuff. Not a fan and never want to be because to me it is a source of deification. So cannot think anything good about it .



So my conclusion is, the child rape thing is historic but the rise is due to pornographic materials about it. Idk psychology but mind is shaped mostly by existing thoughts/norms of society and there is nothing in our literature/novels/dramas about glorifying child sexuality (like in west children clothing, celebrities, songs, beauty pageants, school age dramas/soap/season about male female relationship, related to child terms like baby doll for sensual girls,bad girl, then models in school uniforms presenting as sex subjects, etc).



So I think there is a large child pron materials which is fueling this epidemic as they are most vulnerable. They are easily overcome, don't know right/wrong etc.



Any good or bad thing is contagious. People see/listen anything then they try to do it same if it triggers them. Like if you see someone cleaning tourist spots you always feel high of them as it triggers your emotions. Same goes for bad things. So I think solutions are

1. Ban or control sharing of these things like whattsapp, **** sites is most important. It prevents people thinking towards it.

2. Strict punishment of culprits.

3. Even banning cartoons which objectify woman sexuality. Like princess of Aladdin I mean how children can watch that.

mb444 said: I am Bangladeshi, however born and raised in UK.... sexuality in islamic context is complicated to say the least irrespective of country.

Child abuse is on another level of aberation in my opinion. It has nothing to do with simply being exposed to it via pornography and god forbid princess jasmine. To find a child sexually attractive ones brain needs to be hardwired differently. I think its a power and domination fetish for guys who fundamentally suffers from low self esteen vis-a-vis a grown women.

To boil it down to pornography as a gateway to such proclivities is too simplistic. Click to expand...

I think **** is part of the problem, but not the only part of the problem. It certainly doesn't fuel peadophillia, but it does sexualise young minds, and it sexualises them in a graphic and wierd manner. Anyone who's been in a relationship realises how odd the acts depicted in **** are.The biggest factor in all this is the lack of law enforcement. People get away with abusing children. Our culture has a "shame" element to being a victim of sexual abuse. It's seen as a stain on the person, families cover it up, hide it, don't persue it in court. In the UK the identities of such children are hidden, in Pakistan ARY news and Geo show up to your hope to ask you "kese diya?!" Even if it gets to court the culprits get away with it, especially if they are connected to wealthly or political people. Those caught need to be hung publicly, so that sexual crimes (against adults and children) are punished so harshly that it acts as a detterent.Secondly we don't discuss sex at all. Teenagers need to be taught about the boilogical basics and by the time they are ready to leave school, they need to be taught about the social and religious aspects and contraception etc. Parents also have a duty to talk about these things in a matter of fact way with their children. I bet 90% of us have never had our father talk to us about sex. You don't have to discuss the mechanics, but you do need to discuss the norms, traditions, legality, social and religious sides of it.Thirdly, safeguarding in Pakistan is non existent. Our kids walk on the streets unacompanied. They play with older children without supervision. We leave them with adults other than their parents 1 on 1. Always know where your child is, always know who is with them, always have them in line of sight. In the UK offices either have a window in the door or a window in the wall to the connecting room/hall. It's to safeguard adults. Yet our children will have 1 on 1 time with Qari saab. Why? Why do you trust the rickshaw wala to drop your kids off to school? Do you know what happens in the mehfils of your young sons? Who do they play cricket with?This third one is not unique to Pakistan, but still it's something to consider.These are steps we must take to protect our children from sexual predators. They exist and will always exist, but the victims will continue until we take proper precautions. Similarly with women. We need to make more women friendly transport, working environments etc. We need to have some consideration of Shariah. Libtards consider it oppression, but it protects our mothers, wives and daughters from dishonorable people.Oh i agree entirely. There is only 1 fix to peadophillia, bullets through the brains. I think there is an aspect to it though. Think about the stories you hear of abuse in boarding schools, or people turning homo in prison. A big part of it is opportunity. If young boys especially teens only have hardcore p0rn as a guide to what sex is, and they have the opportunity, some of them will commit acts of sexual violence. The restriction of ****, or at least proper framing of what it is, is required as part of a wider educational program about sex.