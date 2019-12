Pakistan

Updated Jul. 12, 2017 6:29PM ET Published Feb. 13, 2016 2:46AM ETThe veiled woman is played by Nadia Ali, a 24-year-old **** star and first-generation American. She’s been in the adult industry for just a year, but doesn’t mind pushing religious boundaries in the name of XXX entertainment. Oh, and she’s also a practicing Muslim.Ali is often filmed wearing her hijab—and little else—while engaged in various hardcore sexual activities. Hijabs, or veils worn by many Muslim women to cover their bodies in the presence of males outside of their immediate family, are deeply rooted in Islamic culture and religion. Tied to the Quranic concept of female modesty, they’re also viewed by detractors as a way to subjugate and silence women. For Ali, donning a hijab in **** is empowerment. Determined to break down the barriers of this age-old taboo, she doesn’t think of her work as anti-hijab ****, but in a culture where it is conceivable for a cleric to ban women from touching bananas and cucumbers due to their phallic resemblance , she hopes to inspire change.“I’ve been told, ‘you’re not a Muslim, you’re a disgrace to Pakistan, Pakistan won’t accept you,’ but I do come from a Middle Eastern background and I am Muslim, not the way my parents are, but by practice,” Ali tells the Daily Beast. “My sister covers her head, she’s modest, married, and has kids. My mom covers her head and prays five times a day, I pray two times a day but I’m still a practicing Muslim.”According to Ali, one can be a practicing Muslima **** star. Aware of the potential conflict, she felt any consequences she might face over her choices would be worth it in the long-term. And since homosexuality is technically illegal in Pakistan, which is trying its damnedest to ban online **** altogether, she intends to film plenty of girl-on-girl action this year, too.