WHY SHOULD YOU LOVE PAKISTAN
Why you should Love Pakistan? there are various reasons to Love Pakistan. Pakistan holds a special place in my heart. This love is significant for various reasons. First and foremost, I adore my homeland because that is where I was born. It is my homeland, where I have spent my entire life. As a result, it is natural for me to cherish my homeland.
I’ve been enjoying the delectable fruits of my homeland. My body is robust since I ate wheat and drank water from it. Its cows’ milk has given me strength. I’ve always been alive because of the country air I’ve breathed. I have enjoyed smelling and observing the gorgeous flowers in vivid colors. The beautiful trees on the mountains and hills, as well as in the gardens, have always delighted me. Because I am a patriot, I adore my nation (lover of my country). A person who does not love his nation is unfit to call it home.
PAKISTAN CULTURE IS BUILT ON HOSPITALITY
Accommodation is the main thing you hear when discussing Pakistan. Regardless of whether you live in the nation or are an outsider on the off chance that somebody is disclosing to you something great about Pakistan this is the principal thing they discuss. It resembles this since it is reality.
Experiencing childhood in Karachi I thought in any case first and foremost. As I was close to nothing and my folks didn’t permit me to go out a lot so I thought the world is a mean ol’ place. As I became more seasoned and was given the freedom to encounter it for myself. I immediately acknowledged exactly how cordial Pakistan truly is.
FOOD OF PAKISTAN
Experiencing childhood in Pakistan one thing is steady and that is FOOD. Food resembles our religion and that as well, great food. Everywhere, a person is selling BunKebabs or French Fries. You would believe that few out of every odd merchant would be acceptable, yet that is the thing, they are.
I may sound one-sided however Karachi must be the best spot for foodies. You can’t walk 100 meters without coincidentally finding a stand of Biryani, BunKebab, Chat, or Fries. It resembles the spot that needs you to get fat. The value range is the thing that surprises me the most. You can in a real sense have a full stomach in Rs 100, it boggles me now and again. You don’t need to stress on the off chance that you don’t want to have road food.
There are a lot of very good-quality eateries that will get you first-in-class suppers. You need steaks well you got it, you need pasta, you got it. Whatever it is that your heart wants you can have everything.
CHARITY RUNS IN OUR VEINS
Pakistan is perhaps the most altruistic nation on the planet. It gives over 1% of its yearly GDP to beneficent associations. 98% of individuals in Pakistan give noble cause without a doubt. Pakistanis give about $2 billion every year to a noble cause. Pakistan additionally houses the universes biggest magnanimous association The EDHI Foundation. Regardless of whether it is dealing with the old, youngsters, casualties of war or simply poor people Pakistanis are quite possibly the most liberal out there.
Saylani is another NGO that gives individuals breakfast, lunch, and supper every day. They feed 125,000 individuals every month. You can say that it is a direct result of religion or it is simply human, yet all I know is that regardless Pakistanis are acceptable individuals.
Pakistan Super League
PSL is our rendition of the Super bowl and it is comparably interesting if not more. It commends the religion of Pakistan which is cricket. Pakistan Super League is a month-long cricket celebration with 6 groups doing combating it out to win the title. Everything started in 2015 and every year Pakistanis throughout the planet participate in an option that could be greater than them. It is a significant piece of our country and it is truly energizing, no doubt. Every one of the lights, the magnificence, and satisfaction that fills the air every year. It is astounding to see all that and truly discloses to us that regardless is going on cricket will continually unite this country.
Regardless of whether it is desert scenes or cold hilly locales Pakistan has everything. You need to visit Switzerland, well go to Swat, Hunza or Neelum Valley for a portion of the cost. You need to go to Amsterdam, well Islamabad is available to you. Anything you desire to encounter I am certain that Pakistan has it.
I just worship nature and my time at Swat and the other Northern Areas gave me a freshly discovered appreciation for my country. To individuals, I met there, the food I ate and the sights I saw. Everything gave me a warm inclination inside that advised me to adore my country for what it is and what it will be. I love Pakistan for these 5 reasons, reveal to me why you love Pakistan in the remark segment beneath.
Why you should Love Pakistan? there are various reasons to Love Pakistan. Pakistan holds a special place in my heart. This love is significant for various reasons. First and foremost, I adore my homeland because that is where I was born. It is my homeland, where I have spent my entire life. As a result, it is natural for me to cherish my homeland.
I’ve been enjoying the delectable fruits of my homeland. My body is robust since I ate wheat and drank water from it. Its cows’ milk has given me strength. I’ve always been alive because of the country air I’ve breathed. I have enjoyed smelling and observing the gorgeous flowers in vivid colors. The beautiful trees on the mountains and hills, as well as in the gardens, have always delighted me. Because I am a patriot, I adore my nation (lover of my country). A person who does not love his nation is unfit to call it home.
I’ve always been alive because of the country air I’ve breathed. I have enjoyed smelling and observing the gorgeous flowers in vivid colors. The beautiful trees on the mountains and hills, as well as in the gardens, have always delighted me. Because I am a patriot, I adore my nation (lover of my country). A person who does not love his nation is unfit to call it home.“I adore the region because it relates too myself, just like my family and the place I stay throughout.”
PAKISTAN CULTURE IS BUILT ON HOSPITALITY
Accommodation is the main thing you hear when discussing Pakistan. Regardless of whether you live in the nation or are an outsider on the off chance that somebody is disclosing to you something great about Pakistan this is the principal thing they discuss. It resembles this since it is reality.
Experiencing childhood in Karachi I thought in any case first and foremost. As I was close to nothing and my folks didn’t permit me to go out a lot so I thought the world is a mean ol’ place. As I became more seasoned and was given the freedom to encounter it for myself. I immediately acknowledged exactly how cordial Pakistan truly is.
FOOD OF PAKISTAN
Experiencing childhood in Pakistan one thing is steady and that is FOOD. Food resembles our religion and that as well, great food. Everywhere, a person is selling BunKebabs or French Fries. You would believe that few out of every odd merchant would be acceptable, yet that is the thing, they are.
I may sound one-sided however Karachi must be the best spot for foodies. You can’t walk 100 meters without coincidentally finding a stand of Biryani, BunKebab, Chat, or Fries. It resembles the spot that needs you to get fat. The value range is the thing that surprises me the most. You can in a real sense have a full stomach in Rs 100, it boggles me now and again. You don’t need to stress on the off chance that you don’t want to have road food.
There are a lot of very good-quality eateries that will get you first-in-class suppers. You need steaks well you got it, you need pasta, you got it. Whatever it is that your heart wants you can have everything.
CHARITY RUNS IN OUR VEINS
Pakistan is perhaps the most altruistic nation on the planet. It gives over 1% of its yearly GDP to beneficent associations. 98% of individuals in Pakistan give noble cause without a doubt. Pakistanis give about $2 billion every year to a noble cause. Pakistan additionally houses the universes biggest magnanimous association The EDHI Foundation. Regardless of whether it is dealing with the old, youngsters, casualties of war or simply poor people Pakistanis are quite possibly the most liberal out there.
Saylani is another NGO that gives individuals breakfast, lunch, and supper every day. They feed 125,000 individuals every month. You can say that it is a direct result of religion or it is simply human, yet all I know is that regardless Pakistanis are acceptable individuals.
Pakistan Super League
PSL is our rendition of the Super bowl and it is comparably interesting if not more. It commends the religion of Pakistan which is cricket. Pakistan Super League is a month-long cricket celebration with 6 groups doing combating it out to win the title. Everything started in 2015 and every year Pakistanis throughout the planet participate in an option that could be greater than them. It is a significant piece of our country and it is truly energizing, no doubt. Every one of the lights, the magnificence, and satisfaction that fills the air every year. It is astounding to see all that and truly discloses to us that regardless is going on cricket will continually unite this country.
Regardless of whether it is desert scenes or cold hilly locales Pakistan has everything. You need to visit Switzerland, well go to Swat, Hunza or Neelum Valley for a portion of the cost. You need to go to Amsterdam, well Islamabad is available to you. Anything you desire to encounter I am certain that Pakistan has it.
I just worship nature and my time at Swat and the other Northern Areas gave me a freshly discovered appreciation for my country. To individuals, I met there, the food I ate and the sights I saw. Everything gave me a warm inclination inside that advised me to adore my country for what it is and what it will be. I love Pakistan for these 5 reasons, reveal to me why you love Pakistan in the remark segment beneath.
Why should you love Pakistan | MainHOONPakistan
Why you should Love Pakistan?there are various reasons to love my country. Pakistan holds a special place in my heart.This love is significant.
mainhoonpakistan.org.pk