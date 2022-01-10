What's new

Why should hafiz-e-Quran students be given extra marks: SC

Zibago

Zibago

Feb 21, 2012
Why should hafiz-e-Quran students be given extra marks: SC
The court was hearing a case on medical college admissions
SAMAA | Irfan Ul Haque - Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

Why should hafiz-e-Quran students be given extra marks: SC

The Supreme Court has raised an important question at a hearing pertaining to a medical college admission case in Karachi. “Why should a hafiz-e-Quran student (a person who memorizes the Holy Quran) be given extra marks for university admissions?” Justice Qazi Faez Isa said on Monday.



A student from the Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, Quetta, has petitioned the top court after he being denied admission.
At a hearing on January 8, the petitioner, said that if he is given 20% additional marks for being a hafiz-e-Quran, he would be easily enrolled to the varsity on merit.
In 1987, Pakistan passed a law under which hafiz-e-Quran candidates are awarded 20 extra marks at every level after matriculation.
The apex court has sought clarity on the issue. “How are admissions into medical and other colleges linked to being a hafiz-e-Quran? Why should 20 marks extra be given on this basis?” Justice Isa asked.
“We believe that memorising the Quran is sacred. And it is a plus point when someone wants to become the imam of a mosque or a religious lecturer,” he remarked. “But how can a hafiz-e-Quran be a better doctor?”
The petitioner told the court that it was a complicated subject.


“Why are you scared of Islam? Religion is supposed to make things easier for us,” Justice Isa replied.
The apex court, consequently, dismissed the petition and decided to hold a separate hearing to discuss the matter. Notices have been issued to the Pakistan Medical Commission and others. “This is an important matter. A decision can be reached after discussion,” the Justice Isa said.​
I dislike Faiza with a passion but he is right here
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

Jan 26, 2021
Zibago said:
I dislike Faiza with a passion but he is right here
To promote Hifz e Quran?
Simple.
 
SQ8

SQ8

Mar 28, 2009
Zibago said:
I dislike Faiza with a passion but he is right here
Hifz e Quran has become less a labor of love and more of a prestige competition between parents now much as any other A Grade trophy kid showoff.

Religion isn’t for the child’s spiritual growth but to show off to family as a in the dystopian Pakistani society.
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

Jan 26, 2021
_NOBODY_ said:
Hafiz shouldn't be memorising Quran to earn more marks but instead to please Allah.
You don't be the judge and jury. It takes years to memorise Quran and 10 marks are nothing compared to that.
Nobody will memorise Quran fir 10 marks. But government gives recognition of their hard work by giving them some preferences in education by some marks.
arjunk said:
Because hifz is not an indicator of medical skills or knowledge. It is an indicator of how good you are at memorising the Quran (and understanding it)
And an indicator or dedication, hard work and great memory.
 
Malik Alpha

Malik Alpha

Feb 19, 2017
I know someone who got the job in Saudi Arabian Military industries just because she was a Hafiz e Quran and the person who hired her was a Hindu and he told her if you can memorise a whole book then you are capable to do this job and here we have a so called Muslim judge who have nothing better to do then to bark over non issues when whole justice system is completely pathetic.
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

Jan 26, 2021
The courts are behaving as if Pakistan is a secular state. I wonder which construction they are following?
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
Aesterix said:
You don't be the judge and jury. It takes years to memorise Quran and 10 marks are nothing compared to that.
Nobody will memorise Quran fir 10 marks. But government gives recognition of their hard work by giving them some preferences in education by some marks.

And an indicator or dedication, hard work and great memory.
No one is denying how hard it is to memorise the Holy Quran but being a Hafiz shouldn't give you an advantage in the form of extra marks when applying for fields that have little or nothing to do with Islamic Studies. The merit is already incredibly high especially in medicine where just one mark can decide whether you pass or fail the entry test for universities.
 
