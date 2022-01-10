Why should hafiz-e-Quran students be given extra marks: SC

You may also like

A student from the Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, Quetta, has petitioned the top court after he being denied admission.At a hearing on January 8, the petitioner, said that if he is given 20% additional marks for being a hafiz-e-Quran, he would be easily enrolled to the varsity on merit.In 1987, Pakistan passed a law under which hafiz-e-Quran candidates are awarded 20 extra marks at every level after matriculation.The apex court has sought clarity on the issue. “How are admissions into medical and other colleges linked to being a hafiz-e-Quran? Why should 20 marks extra be given on this basis?” Justice Isa asked.“We believe that memorising the Quran is sacred. And it is a plus point when someone wants to become the imam of a mosque or a religious lecturer,” he remarked. “But how can a hafiz-e-Quran be a better doctor?”The petitioner told the court that it was a complicated subject.“Why are you scared of Islam? Religion is supposed to make things easier for us,” Justice Isa replied.The apex court, consequently, dismissed the petition and decided to hold a separate hearing to discuss the matter. Notices have been issued to the Pakistan Medical Commission and others. “This is an important matter. A decision can be reached after discussion,” the Justice Isa said.​