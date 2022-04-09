Why should Chief Justice of Supreme Court have to read the Letter?

Now PTI supporters are putting the whole blame of Chief Justice of Supreme Court for not even opening the letter.



But the question is, what would Chief Justice have done about the letter? It is absolutely not his job to evaluate this letter. In simple words, he has no ability to evaluate this letter.



Chief Justice could have only reacted if the Security Agencies of Pakistan would have approached him with complete Report of any conspiracy against the Imran Government. Only then would the Supreme Court have got the right to postpone the voting in Parliament.



And it was the Job of Government to make Agencies to submit such report (if they are really true about danger to Pakistan). Nevertheless, the Government failed to make agencies react as they wished. Agencies saw no relationship between the letter and any conspiracy by the opposition members regarding VNC.



Therefore, all in all, even if we believe the narrative of PTI, it is still the failure of the government to convince the agencies.



And the naive supporters of PTI are now bad-mouthing the Supreme Court for a crime which it didn't commit. It is a very stupid move from PTI. They should stop making the Supreme Court controversial (or even to make the Army and Agencies controversial).