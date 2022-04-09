What's new

Why should Chief Justice of Supreme Court have to read the Letter?

L

Lehrasap

FULL MEMBER
Oct 1, 2020
107
-1
88
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Germany
Now PTI supporters are putting the whole blame of Chief Justice of Supreme Court for not even opening the letter.

But the question is, what would Chief Justice have done about the letter? It is absolutely not his job to evaluate this letter. In simple words, he has no ability to evaluate this letter.

Chief Justice could have only reacted if the Security Agencies of Pakistan would have approached him with complete Report of any conspiracy against the Imran Government. Only then would the Supreme Court have got the right to postpone the voting in Parliament.

And it was the Job of Government to make Agencies to submit such report (if they are really true about danger to Pakistan). Nevertheless, the Government failed to make agencies react as they wished. Agencies saw no relationship between the letter and any conspiracy by the opposition members regarding VNC.

Therefore, all in all, even if we believe the narrative of PTI, it is still the failure of the government to convince the agencies.

And the naive supporters of PTI are now bad-mouthing the Supreme Court for a crime which it didn't commit. It is a very stupid move from PTI. They should stop making the Supreme Court controversial (or even to make the Army and Agencies controversial).
 
L

Lehrasap

FULL MEMBER
Oct 1, 2020
107
-1
88
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Germany
Big Tank said:
Are you an ISPR bot or regular N League Patwari?
Click to expand...

Is this your answer for the Question?

How are you going to convince others that the Chief Justice is at fault here, and not PTI government?

I previously said: Imran Khan is a foolish friend and he will bring more damage to Pakistan as compared to Nawaz Sharif.

Let me add to it: The EMOTIONAL PTI supporters are those foolish friends, who will bring more damage to PTI than any opponent.

Big Tank said:
Are you an ISPR bot or regular N League Patwari?
Click to expand...

I am on one.
Or maybe an ex-Imran supporter ....
 
Big Tank

Big Tank

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 30, 2013
3,116
3
5,818
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
StormBreaker said:
How are your dad’s emotions right now ? He is Rtd Officer right ?

I wonder how many of the supporters of IK among army would take this news
Click to expand...
I've a serving brother too. All they can do is keep their love secret for Imran Khan. No discussions to be held in messes as far as I can guess.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Salza
PM Imran ready to show letter on 'foreign conspiracy' to CJP: Asad Umar
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
178
Views
4K
HRK
HRK
ghazi52
PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister
2 3
Replies
37
Views
950
StormBreaker
StormBreaker
ghazi52
CJP Bandial says prerogative to form benches always lies with chief justice
Replies
6
Views
184
Riz
Riz
HAIDER
MNA's individual vote in no-trust proceeding has no status: Justice Munib
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
2K
The Terminator
The Terminator
Salza
Breaking : PM Imran to show 'threat letter' to senior journalists, allies today
35 36 37 38 39 40
Replies
598
Views
13K
A1Kaid
A1Kaid

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom