Why SC Became So Active Against Imran Khan.

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
So the Supreme Court suddenly became so active in the case against Imran Khan.
It issued a notification at 2.30 AM against the letter being made public then it was also working on a Sunday to override the ruling by both the Deputy Speaker and the PM. Well all I have to say is a picture is equal to a thousand words.

IMG-20220408-WA0007.jpg
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Aug 19, 2014
Windjammer said:
So the Supreme Court suddenly became so active in the case against Imran Khan.
It issued a notification at 2.30 AM against the letter being made public then it was also working on a Sunday to override the ruling by both the Deputy Speaker and the PM. Well all I have to say is a picture is equal to a thousand words.

Because Pakistan is a Pizza Republic
 
V. Makarov

V. Makarov

Nov 22, 2013
Because this system of exploitation suits these people in the Supreme Court and the establishment. The constitution does not apply to the beneficiaries of the system. It will only apply to those who challenge the system. The 75-year-old Pakistan could not face 3 years of Imran Khan. The system had to overthrow his government to bring back the familiar faces.

May Allah make an example of these hypocrites in this world and the hereafter.
 

