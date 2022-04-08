Why SC Became So Active Against Imran Khan.

Windjammer
So the Supreme Court suddenly became so active in the case against Imran Khan.
It issued a notification at 2.30 AM against the letter being made public then it was also working on a Sunday to override the ruling by both the Deputy Speaker and the PM. Well all I have to say is a picture is equal to a thousand words.
