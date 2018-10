Congress Party of India hijacked the credit of bringing independence to our country...The greatest regret for Congress and Gandhi about his insistence to have a secular India when a nation is being partioned in the name of religion.. It is not like we do not appreciate Islam in India but if we are having a complete separation...we could have done in completely with India being a Non Muslim nation that may include other Non Hindu religion too..



This decision has creates unwanted conflict with Pakistan which we are witnessing now...

Rather it could have been better allow Pakistan to take up Muslim areas of Kashmir and assist in movement of stranded Muslims in India to Pakistan...This entire episode of partition can be handled in a way where both countries see in as a win win situation..



With the exposure of information...majority people of India realize what went wrong with Gandhi and Congress...And this is where BJP finds its place to present a strong nationalistic leader with Patel...

Click to expand...