Why safe and all time/weather working Karachi is a must

So we know how CPEC is progressing. I argued before, that as Karachi is the industrial hub of Pakistan so we need it to be prosperous. Not just in terms of money but wealth (ow Indians wd be a happier nation with stronger economy).Make it a separate province or provinces (2-4). Provide it continuous power supply. Induct 1000s of policemen on 5 or 10 years contract to increase safety. Improve infrastructure especially, transport and drainage. So that we cna have a SAFE city for foreigners to invest in Pakistan.1990s was the time when MQM was 'launched' due to our general's short slightness, and thought that they can control it. Same mistake was made for NS.Remember, injustice begets injustice and incompetent favours incompetents. No good can come out of injustice, even when it seems productive. Like honestly (w/o corruption) spending entire provincial budget in once city. Even this 'good' will bring its blow back in terms of illiteracy, health care, lawlessness and the least will be resentment, from the rest. So snatching legitimate right like, Mujeeb's to be PM gave us 71, 'challenging' JI rights gave us a war torn like Karachi. It is stupid to think you can control a lust ridden man/party. He will always do crime, whenever he is given a 'chance'.While in 1980 Deng Xiaoping let Shenzen open for FDI, and in 90s Banglore development. Banglore generates 136 billion $ worth of imports. What Karachi could have done, if it was not 'managed'? Same !! I guess.Edit: it is old 1980 video. 4 year in of Deng reign.