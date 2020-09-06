What's new

Why safe and all time/weather working Karachi is a must

So we know how CPEC is progressing. I argued before, that as Karachi is the industrial hub of Pakistan so we need it to be prosperous. Not just in terms of money but wealth (ow Indians wd be a happier nation with stronger economy).

Make it a separate province or provinces (2-4). Provide it continuous power supply. Induct 1000s of policemen on 5 or 10 years contract to increase safety. Improve infrastructure especially, transport and drainage. So that we cna have a SAFE city for foreigners to invest in Pakistan.

1990s was the time when MQM was 'launched' due to our general's short slightness, and thought that they can control it. Same mistake was made for NS.

Remember, injustice begets injustice and incompetent favours incompetents. No good can come out of injustice, even when it seems productive. Like honestly (w/o corruption) spending entire provincial budget in once city. Even this 'good' will bring its blow back in terms of illiteracy, health care, lawlessness and the least will be resentment, from the rest. So snatching legitimate right like, Mujeeb's to be PM gave us 71, 'challenging' JI rights gave us a war torn like Karachi. It is stupid to think you can control a lust ridden man/party. He will always do crime, whenever he is given a 'chance'.

While in 1980 Deng Xiaoping let Shenzen open for FDI, and in 90s Banglore development. Banglore generates 136 billion $ worth of imports. What Karachi could have done, if it was not 'managed'? Same !! I guess.

Edit: it is old 1980 video. 4 year in of Deng reign.
 
Make it a separate province or provinces (2-4).
problem is people in Pakistan are mentally not ready for CITY BASED governance system .... therefore it will be disaster in political and Governmental sense .... I have personally witness how locals (yeah MQM Mafia) has destroyed this city education system, and now a day who city controlled by Provincial government once again facing loot and plunder

We in Pakistan talk about Islamic system and and governance of Khufa-i-Rashdeen like we are the only Nation who inherited Islam .... but forget all major cities during that period of Islamic history had City Based Governance ...

Although on principle grounds I support and agree with the idea of CITY Based Governance but on practical grounds in context of Pakistan when I look ground realities in Karachi, I have given up any hope for any betterment based on this Idea.
 
problem is people in Pakistan are mentally not ready for CITY BASED governance system .... therefore it will be disaster in political and Governmental sense .... I have personally witness how locals (yeah MQM Mafia) has destroyed this city education system, and now a day who city controlled by Provincial government once again facing loot and plunder

We in Pakistan talk about Islamic system and and governance of Khufa-i-Rashdeen like we are the only Nation who inherited Islam .... but forget all major cities during that period of Islamic history had City Based Governance ...

Although on principle grounds I support and agree with the idea of CITY Based Governance but on practical grounds in context of Pakistan when I look ground realities in Karachi, I have given up any hope for any betterment based on this Idea.
I think people will conform as we are as 'suppressed' society. I mean the theory is long and that is why we follow a leader, which can be an invader, a politicians/plunderer etc. So, I guess, if 'elders' are gone then this can be implemented. Like after zardari. Just do it after Zardari, i guess, and it can be done.

So overall our people follow, and don't object, and then mould themselves to the new reality.

@jamahir any light on conformism.?
 
How about a city government withonly young members with army oversight. That might work without danda no one follow rules
 
What is city based governance?
no expert but strictly local body is governing all the govt tasks.. like tax, management, education, etc every mega city acts like that such as NewYork, London
However, I suggested make a separate province, which can control its affairs so more than a local body system can do.
 
