Why Russia needs war

Russia needs war to rejuvenate itself and bring on a renaissance.Because Russia's birth rate had been low, with population decreasing from 150 million in 1991 to 144 million in 2013, Russia needs war. War stimulates sexual activity because human are naturally hard wired to make babies during war time to increase man power needed for war, so historically human population increased a lot whenever there is war. As an example, Japan's population increased from 70 million at the start of WW2 to 120 million after WW2, Germany's population increased from 60 million before WW2 to 80 million after WW2.Also, war enables Russia to peg ruble to gold. Gold is the most valuable money in the world, because it is the gold standard. Because Russia makes a lot of gold, ruble is powerful compared to other currencies.Also, without war, people get lazy and dumb and unhealthy. This phenomenon is well documented.