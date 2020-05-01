What's new

Why Russia and India do not have consumer electronics companies like China does?

Saiful Islam

Saiful Islam

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2013
2,601
-7
2,776
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
India are no where near these levels, this isn't even a question.

Xiaomi and Lenovo are leagues and leagues past whatever India has to offer. Leave them to their products only suitable for domestic use.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,456
19
5,512
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The first step in the value added chain is a technically trained work force assembling components from parts manufacturers. Russia was too expensive for this work by the time this opportunity became available and India doesn’t have the trained work force and has poor corporate (contractor/Sub-contractor) management compared to other countries.

China is also closer to suppliers and the final markets, then India. Manufacturers will move on from China to vietnam and other ASEAN nations before they would go to India for a number of reasons, but especially the poor investment and legal environment in India relative to other countries.

The story of what happened at that apple subcontractor facility in India sums of the challenges.

India will eventually change, or rather companies will come along that will be able to operate in the Indian environment (considering how large the Indian market is) but India maybe stuck in the “middle technology trap” (they will be assemblers but may not be able to make the leap to designers of key cutting edge technologies; which requires significant investment in R&D. They could make the leap, but it would require a commitment, IMHO, I don’t think they are willing to make, considering all the more basic infrastructure to re investments India wants to make)

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

striver44
China’s Neighbors Face a Belligerent Post-Pandemic Beijing
Replies
2
Views
724
rent4country
rent4country
RangeMaster
Pakistan - If not now, when?
Replies
8
Views
1K
xyxmt
X
$@rJen
Have the BRICs Hit a Wall? The Next Emerging Markets
Replies
0
Views
615
$@rJen
$@rJen
Red Wolf
Ashraf Ghani: The Theorist in the Palace
Replies
13
Views
1K
pakistani342
pakistani342
H
How US sanctions against Russia promoting bilateral trade and finance
Replies
0
Views
807
Hasbara Buster
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom