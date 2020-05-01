Why Russia and India do not have consumer electronics companies like China does?

The first step in the value added chain is a technically trained work force assembling components from parts manufacturers. Russia was too expensive for this work by the time this opportunity became available and India doesn’t have the trained work force and has poor corporate (contractor/Sub-contractor) management compared to other countries.China is also closer to suppliers and the final markets, then India. Manufacturers will move on from China to vietnam and other ASEAN nations before they would go to India for a number of reasons, but especially the poor investment and legal environment in India relative to other countries.The story of what happened at that apple subcontractor facility in India sums of the challenges.India will eventually change, or rather companies will come along that will be able to operate in the Indian environment (considering how large the Indian market is) but India maybe stuck in the “middle technology trap” (they will be assemblers but may not be able to make the leap to designers of key cutting edge technologies; which requires significant investment in R&D. They could make the leap, but it would require a commitment, IMHO, I don’t think they are willing to make, considering all the more basic infrastructure to re investments India wants to make)