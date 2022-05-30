What's new

Why Rashid Minhas got Nishan e Haider and not court martialed

Can someone tell me why Rashid Minhas got Nishan e Haider and not court martialed for defying his senior?

I mean if his senior says take this aircraft to enemy territory then he should obey the orders right? There is a thing called discipline in armed forces which is above your country and nation, isn't it?
 
Are you a retard or what?

Its *follow orders* not *obey orders*. Those who teach to obey instead of follow are idiots.

Also, you can't follow orders of a senior if he's asking you to take the jet off route towards an enemy country.
 
Saw what you did there 🙂
 
Exactly. I agree with what Rashid Minahs did and achieved martydom.

Now compare it with current situation in our company. Country is heading for a disaster and it is quite clear one man is working against interest of Pakistan. But no one is doing anything about it.

Finally someone got the "true meaning" of my post.
 

