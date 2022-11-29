What's new

Why PTIans are so happy on retirement of Gen Bajwa??

Why PTIans are so happy on retirement of Gen Bajwa?? What do they expect from next COAS??

Pakistanis are overjoyed because a $hit was splattered all over the chair of the COAS. Now the chair has been washed.

The day Pakistan got rid of a traitor, is a beautiful day.
 
they think its their win
however now army is very much against PTI. i dont think they will let them win easily.

popular vote is with IK though.
 
The Pakistan Army cannot escape responsibility for allowing Bajwa to f! Pakistan. Experience reality and the depths to which you have descended as a result of your actions against this nation.

1669717687385.png
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Popular vote keeps changing, today PTI may win simple majority but if PDM could control inflation in couple of months they can win the next election too.
You are seriously disconnected.

PDM and in particular Nawaz can try delaying the election for next five years, but their vote bank is not going to jump beyond Thaikaydar and businessmen who have reaped benefits of Sharif family being in Hakoomat. These vultures will remain "My investor is my master".

However, the demand of young generation of Pakistan can no more be ignored nor suppressed. The tactics of 90s won't help anyone anymore, I hope the new Army Chief has realised that too.
 

