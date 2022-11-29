muhammadhafeezmalik
Jan 21, 2015
Why PTIans are so happy on retirement of Gen Bajwa?? What do they expect from next COAS??
they think its their win
however now army is very much against PTI. i dont think they will let them win easily.
popular vote is with IK though.
Why PTIans are so happy on retirement of Gen Bajwa?? What do they expect from next COAS??
Popular vote keeps changing, today PTI may win simple majority but if PDM could control inflation in couple of months they can win the next election too.
Stay out from politics, and keep himself away from the bajwa path who was local handler of US regime change operationWhat do you expect from new COAS??
