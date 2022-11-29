Why PTIans are so happy on retirement of Gen Bajwa??

muhammadhafeezmalik said: Popular vote keeps changing, today PTI may win simple majority but if PDM could control inflation in couple of months they can win the next election too. Click to expand...

You are seriously disconnected.PDM and in particular Nawaz can try delaying the election for next five years, but their vote bank is not going to jump beyond Thaikaydar and businessmen who have reaped benefits of Sharif family being in Hakoomat. These vultures will remain "My investor is my master".However, the demand of young generation of Pakistan can no more be ignored nor suppressed. The tactics of 90s won't help anyone anymore, I hope the new Army Chief has realised that too.