Why PTI Made Faisal Vawda a Senator and Practically Vacated its Own National Assembly Seat?

PakSword

PakSword

Dec 6, 2015
Areesh said:
So being a senetotlr he won't be disqualified now?
You know Pakistani qawaneen naa??? :lol:

People who were DQed for submitting fake degrees have been allowed in the assemblies again.

Koi muhazzib muashra hota tou fake degree walay jail main hotay.. Pakistan main parliament main hain.
 
Strife

Strife

Aug 9, 2014
He cas still be disqualified for submitting fake affidavit. But a person with an achilles heel is quite useful..
 
A

ACE OF HEARTS

Aug 17, 2020
He is a traitor, not only to PTI but this country in general. He lied about his dual nationality.

Getting a liar back into the government because he is a rich businessman and his money is useful for PTI?

Also,
Proves some internal force, going beyond it's mandate, and currently helping PTI retain power, also helped faisal vawda win the elections by a slim marjin
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
PakSword said:
You know Pakistani qawaneen naa??? :lol:

People who were DQed for submitting fake degrees have been allowed in the assemblies again.

Koi muhazzib muashra hota tou fake degree walay jail main hotay.. Pakistan main parliament main hain.
Yaar this dual nation logic isn't working

My father was saying that this is the result of deal that exists between pti and pee pee pee and I kinda agree with him

Pee pee pee got one seat in senate and now one in national assembly along with guarantee that federal government won't interfere in its affairs in sindh. In result pee pee pee won't resign from parliament and won't do anything that would result in fall of pti government in federal

This is all noora kushti between these two parties
 
R

Rescue Ranger

Jul 17, 2022
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548317442207715328

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548355849474650113

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544786415321595907

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547926681427464197

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548291337380044800

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548227587284971522

@ahaider97 @AZ1 @Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @RescueRanger @PakCan @Jango @313ghazi
 

