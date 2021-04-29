Why PTI Made Faisal Vawda a Senator and Practically Vacated its Own National Assembly Seat?

dual nationality issue? also imran khan trying to give ticket to workers but this is not working
dual nationality issue? also imran khan trying to give ticket to workers but this is not working
Faisal Vowda was about to be DQed because of his dual nationality that was still active when he filed his nomination papers before 2018 elections.
Faisal Vowda was about to be DQed because of his dual nationality that was still active when he filed his nomination papers before 2018 elections.
You know Pakistani qawaneen naa???So being a senetotlr he won't be disqualified now?
You know Pakistani qawaneen naa???
People who were DQed for submitting fake degrees have been allowed in the assemblies again.
Koi muhazzib muashra hota tou fake degree walay jail main hotay.. Pakistan main parliament main hain.
to save vawda political career
to save vawda political career
New Recruit