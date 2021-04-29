Why PTI Made Faisal Vawda a Senator and Practically Vacated its Own National Assembly Seat?

PakSword said:



People who were DQed for submitting fake degrees have been allowed in the assemblies again.



Koi muhazzib muashra hota tou fake degree walay jail main hotay.. Pakistan main parliament main hain. You know Pakistani qawaneen naa???People who were DQed for submitting fake degrees have been allowed in the assemblies again.Koi muhazzib muashra hota tou fake degree walay jail main hotay.. Pakistan main parliament main hain. Click to expand...

Yaar this dual nation logic isn't workingMy father was saying that this is the result of deal that exists between pti and pee pee pee and I kinda agree with himPee pee pee got one seat in senate and now one in national assembly along with guarantee that federal government won't interfere in its affairs in sindh. In result pee pee pee won't resign from parliament and won't do anything that would result in fall of pti government in federalThis is all noora kushti between these two parties