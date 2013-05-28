What's new

Why PTI lost

Saifullah Sani

Saifullah Sani

By Omar Waraich | From the Newspaper | 5 hours ago

SCARCELY has a party been more disappointed with success.

For the past 17 years, Imran Khan&#8217;s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lingered in the political wilderness, only ever winning a single seat.

Now, the party has secured the second highest number of votes in the country. It will run a province, winning the highest number of seats there since the MMA&#8217;s vow to &#8220;revive fear of God&#8221;. It has seats in three provincial capitals and the federal capital. And it is the second most popular party in the two largest cities and the most populous province.

But instead of celebrating a modest triumph, Khan&#8217;s supporters have responded with paroxysms of sorrow and rage. Some can hardly believe they lost, and are quietly trying to swallow the indignity of defeat. Others don&#8217;t believe they lost, and are angrily denouncing the results as somehow less credible than Gen Zia&#8217;s 98.5pc referendum win.

In the tradition of Pakistani cricket captains, Khan promised them victory. And much like after a match that saw a few promising moments but ended in a crushing loss, many fans won&#8217;t accept an explanation that doesn&#8217;t maintain the outcome was fixed.

For over two years, Khan insisted he would be Pakistan&#8217;s next prime minister. The analogy of a flood, drowning opponents as it swept in, was quickly deemed inadequate. This was going to be a &#8220;tsunami&#8221;, he famously declared, with its violent waves destroying a despised political system.

The extravagant claims made some tactical sense. During an election campaign, no party says it will lose. To lure voters, Khan had to persuade them he was capable of winning. They wouldn&#8217;t have been tempted by expectations of third place, and five more years in purana Pakistan.

The mistake the PTI leadership made was that of a foolish army: it believed its own propaganda. On television, Khan advanced the complacent view that PTI would be swept to power by a wave of new young voters. No supportive data was furnished. Neither the media, nor Khan&#8217;s team, scrutinised the claim of a monolithic youth vote. In reality, young voters were divided.

In Lala Musa, for example, Qamar Zaman Kaira&#8217;s corner meetings featured a curious throwback to the 1970s, with teenagers chanting pro-PPP slogans in Punjabi. As polls now show, the bulk of Punjab&#8217;s youth voted for PML-N.

The PTI only gave polls convenient attention. When surveys of public opinion revealed them to be the most popular party, as they were for some months between end 2011 and early 2012, they breathlessly publicised the results. When the same polls showed them haemorrhaging support, it denounced them. The pollsters, they said, were in the pay of their N rivals and shouldn&#8217;t be taken seriously.

By contrast, N paid close attention to polling data. In Lahore, they surveyed key seats, and knew beforehand they would lose NA-126. In other constituencies, local MNAs commissioned their own polls, and then tried to overturn any negative perceptions.

There was also overdependence on the media. In PTI&#8217;s obscure years, Khan&#8217;s many television appearances yielded publicity disproportionate to his political clout. The exposure was crucial to the party&#8217;s recent growth. But when it came to a national campaign, airtime was a deceptive means of measuring popular support.

The media, keen for a competitive race, wasn&#8217;t going to spend six weeks talking about Nawaz Sharif cruising to power for a third time. With barely any campaigning in the three smaller provinces, television screens lent the illusion of a close race, with split screens showing Khan tirelessly gathering momentum with up to seven events a day in Punjab, while Sharif could only manage one or two there.

Jalsas and television ads, as the campaign showed, have a limited effect. Throughout South Asia, colourful rallies are key events. But they are only good at motivating an existing voter base. The sight of a leader rousing the party faithful might sway reluctant supporters. But rallies are a poor means of measuring support, or persuading new voters of a party&#8217;s worth.

A large rally in a city, where perhaps 50,000 people turn up, only represents a fraction of the total vote where each constituency has up to 400,000 registered voters. Khan&#8217;s aides, who tend to view their leader with unquestioning awe, would delight in assuring him that each successful jalsa represented a seat in the bag.

Television ads were good for news channels, some of which were able to pay off months of debts, but ultimately failed to shake the electorate.
All of the negative ad campaigns failed, from the PPP&#8217;s swipes at Shahbaz Sharif to PML-N&#8217;s dig at Khan&#8217;s alliance with Sheikh Rasheed.
Local efforts mattered more, where parties combined the clout of a viable candidate with a strong party ticket.

In Punjab, even strong PPP candidates collapsed under the oppressive weight of their ticket. The PTI ticket helped, as many respectable second place votes show, but victory proved elusive for obscure candidates. The PTI&#8217;s Punjab winners have all served in parliament before, or are related to former parliamentarians.

But PTI&#8217;s biggest mistake was targeting the wrong kind of voter. In KP, it tapped feelings of anti-incumbency and war-weariness. But in Punjab, it focused too narrowly on the thrusting but numerically small urban middle classes. It missed out on the poor majority. While PTI talked about visas and patwaris, PML-N offered those who can&#8217;t afford to travel abroad or sell land a seductively simple idea.

Khan conjured a fanciful dream of a new country the Swiss would envy. Sharif proved more effective in offering voters a more plausible return to an old country, where the lights work, fans whir, and shops do a reliable trade.
The writer covers Pakistan for TIME.
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

You give a poor and uneducated person the power to a majority vote and the system will produce Nawazs, Zardaris, Benazirs etc etc.

When they get access to the internet and education, the ability to be logical when deciding what is right or wrong. Reasoning. The basics of being a free thinking individual they will wake up.

These Ghadars and corrupts will be flushed out of the system for good.
 
Juice

Juice

You give a poor and uneducated person the power to a majoirty vote and the system will produce Nawazs, Zardaris, Benazirs etc etc.

When they get access to the internet and education, the ability to be logical when deciding what is right or wrong. Reasoning. The basics of being a free thinking individual they will wake up.

These Ghadars and corrupts will be flushed out of the system for good.
Lol, as an American....I understand the anger at letting idiots have the vote.
 
SBD-3

SBD-3

Very true, I always said that it was necessary for PTI to extremely motivate their voter (especially elite class) by assuring them victory. But while PTI leadership knew in their heart that they would not be able to get more than 30 (some very optimist leaders put their estimates to 40-50 seats) there was no fallback management plan. As soon as the result was out, PTI leadership was nowhere. The internet was flooded with hatered against other provinces by PTI fans but no body turned up to calm them down.
Even IK turned up on TV second day after the election when most of the Shyt has already happened. I always said
1- PTI has no strong second tier leadership (I always though Asad Qaiser could become SS of KPK and a strong right hand of IK, but he was shadowed by Pervaiz Khattak.
2- PTI leadership should come out of the world of twitter and ask its social propaganda groups at promoting real ground works of PTI. The PTI social media is still targeting PML N personally even after their defeat.
3- The impression given by social media of PTI was that their voters were somehow superior than the rest of Pakistanis. The elite groups showed their typical mentality and kept poor and illiterate/less educated folks on their hit list. Whereas the majority of their vote came from these illiterate people. Their tabdili razakars were mostly confined to Facebook and Social media rather than going door to door in Pakistan.
4-PTI should now show ground maturity than typical personal hate politics since people in general vote performance where PTI had a score of zero due to lack of its political history.

You give a poor and uneducated person the power to a majority vote and the system will produce Nawazs, Zardaris, Benazirs etc etc.

When they get access to the internet and education, the ability to be logical when deciding what is right or wrong. Reasoning. The basics of being a free thinking individual they will wake up.

These Ghadars and corrupts will be flushed out of the system for good.
Every Pakistani has equal rights, equal vote. The elite thinks that their vote is worth 1000 votes. IK is also produced by the same system and so was jinnah and others. Grow up and move on.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

Every Pakistani has equal rights, equal vote. The elite thinks that their vote is worth 1000 votes. IK is also produced by the same system and so was jinnah and others. Grow up and move on.
Ofcourse they do, rich or poor, if you are a citizen of a country, you have a right to have a say on how it is run.

I am talking about the rural and poor classes socially evolving to the point where they can use their abilities to reason and decide logically on how the country should be run.

Who knows how long this will take, 10 years, 20 years. But when they do they will see through them like we see through some politicians on this forum. Some will go one step further and understand the history behind these Ghadars and corrupts and educate the ones that don't.

That is real change, this kind of change will take time because it requires consistent access to education and internet by these people.

Get them thinking freely and logically and I promise you, you will never see another Zardari/Nawaz in power again.

Patriots such as Imran recognises this and that is why is pushing to address education in the country on a war footing. Obviously PMLN and PPP and other parties are well aware what this enlightenment of the rural and poor classes will mean to their dynasties so will do their best to delay.

The more they understand what is right and wrong the more they will turn their backs on these people.

It is inevitable.
 
F

Fracker

Ofcourse they do, rich or poor, if you are a citizen of a country, you have a right to have a say on how it is run.

I am talking about the rural and poor classes socially evolving to the point where they can use their abilities to reason and decide logically on how the country should be run.

Who knows how long this will take, 10 years, 20 years. But when they do they will see through them like we see through some politicians on this forum. Some will go one step further and understand the history behind these Ghadars and corrupts and educate the ones that don't.

That is real change, this kind of change will take time because it requires consistent access to education and internet by these people.

Get them thinking freely and logically and I promise you, you will never see another Zardari/Nawaz in power again.

Patriots such as Imran recognises this and that is why is pushing to address education in the country on a war footing. Obviously PMLN and PPP and other parties are well aware what this enlightenment of the rural and poor classes will mean to their dynasties so will do their best to delay.

The more they understand what is right and wrong the more they will turn their backs on these people.

It is inevitable.
What is right? Negativity is right? Fighting is right? Feeling superior is right? Educated/literate class only supports PTI is right? Poor/uneduated are always is right approach? This is the only thing PTI is come up so far.

Right by definition is based on Positive attitude, Right is being progressive, get into the competition, and last not least feel everyone are equal. Education can't give a thinking mind but awareness, accessibility, training makes you thinking. Education can't give the experience, which always comes after doing it again n again.

PS: I am new generation, but I think new generation is worst generation since they don't understand the word of tolerance. They thing fight is the only way to get their rights. Talks, discussions all is useless. And whole world can be turn down in few seconds.
 
Leader

Leader

PTI lost because of rigging and ofcourse that was due to the fact that international elite and our establishment got continued with the NRO part II.
 
SEAL

SEAL

PTI is a fraud they only exist on social media they have no idea about ground realities and people's choice. They created this clean sweep hype to get more funds and aid. For example in KPK where according to PTI "all is fine" PTI failed to win with simple majority :omghaha: so conclusion is people don't like IK and his fraud party.
 
Tiger Awan

Tiger Awan

How can Pti supporters say they lost bcz of rigging when their leaders on TV have openly conceded the defeat !!!!!!!! the maximum they talk about is 25 seats. Just 25 seat !!!!!!!!!
 
F

Fracker

How can Pti supporters say they lost bcz of rigging when their leaders on TV have openly conceded the defeat !!!!!!!! the maximum they talk about is 25 seats. Just 25 seat !!!!!!!!!
ronnay do bachon ko, they are crazy about IK can't see him defeated and don't want to wake up from illusion which has consumed them for 3 years.
 
Awesome

Awesome

