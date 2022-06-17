What's new

Why PTI is doing politics on Fuel Prices or inflation? What happened to corruption?

During almost 4 years of PTI govt (3 year 10 months to be precise), everything got very very expensive,

Food items got expensive.
Electricity got expensive.
PTI govt kept increasing petrol prices
Dollar from 115 to 185

For comparison check the car prices in 2017 and in 2019 but now in 2022 even more expensive.

Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 in 2017 was PKR 2549000 and now in 2022 it is 4899000. That is insane price increase.

Toyota Fortuner you can get in 2017 for 53 Lacs but now its 1 crore+.

Kis muh sy PTI walay mehngai ki baat kartay hain? Phir a k ab aur mehngai karni hai? PTI Failed big time. IK team was one of the worst. Where is Buzdar now? PTI ministers were involved in corruption. They used to give explanation for inflation and fuel prices but now they are crying if current govt is increasing prices, dont they know now that fuel prices depend on international oil prices!!

Prices now in 2022:

The Supreme Leader of Pakistan General Bajwa did not allow IK to do any accountability since day 1 because if he does
then the corrupt Generals will be next after Politicians to get hanged.
Nawaz was allowed to leave, Maryam and the rest were given bail and allowed to do whatever they want. I don't think people will buy this anti-corruption rhetoric anymore, so next election will be fought on inflation. And by that time people will be used to it, so no guarantee of a 2/3rd majority for PTI.
 

