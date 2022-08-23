Why PTI Doesn't Return Punjab Government to PML(N)? And Also Provincial Governments of Other Provinces

Here is my take: When PTI decided to take action against PML(N) goons, they sent messages that PML(N) had nothing to do with events of May 23 & 25 and it was all being orchestrated by higher powers. That's whay PTI decided to stand down.



Look at present situation: Now that brutal crack down is going on against journalists and political workers using anti-terror investigative techniques, but Interior Minster, Rana Sana-Ullah has decided to leave country and go to Saudi Arabia. Rana is signaling his distance from current crackdown on civilians, by leaving country.



So even when Interior minister is outside the country, YouTube and Internet are still being shut down on convenient times and journalists are being arrested from Karachi for the FIR registered in Islamabad, and then he is tortured in Karachi using classic anti-terror techniques before he is even handed over to Islamabad police.



PTI has now relaized who is actually pulling the strings, and its not PML(N). IK has mentioned on August 20 Jalsa that even Election Commission chairman is sending PTI messages that they are doing all this due to pressure of the BOOT. Listen to last 20 minutes of his speech on Aug 20 right when YouTube was blocked.