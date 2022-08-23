What's new

Why PTI Doesn't Return Punjab Government to PML(N)? And Also Provincial Governments of Other Provinces

Like I don't get the logic having these provincial governments when you can't do anything to PML(N) or too afraid to do anything

PTI has failed to do anything against the Noon league or any of the PDM parties using provincial governments. PTI leaders are getting sexually assaulted but still PTI provincial governments seem disconnected to the whole issue. It feels like PTI fought to get Punjab provincial government just to make Pervez Elahi Chief Minister of Punjab

If you can't use provincial governments for your own benefit and to crush your opponents then what is the point of having those governments???
 
IK is too straightforward, one needs to be a crook like the sharifs and Rana to do this kind of thing. If IK gives a green signal to someone like Ali Ameen Gandapur entire PDM will run to London
 
Here is my take: When PTI decided to take action against PML(N) goons, they sent messages that PML(N) had nothing to do with events of May 23 & 25 and it was all being orchestrated by higher powers. That's whay PTI decided to stand down.

Look at present situation: Now that brutal crack down is going on against journalists and political workers using anti-terror investigative techniques, but Interior Minster, Rana Sana-Ullah has decided to leave country and go to Saudi Arabia. Rana is signaling his distance from current crackdown on civilians, by leaving country.

So even when Interior minister is outside the country, YouTube and Internet are still being shut down on convenient times and journalists are being arrested from Karachi for the FIR registered in Islamabad, and then he is tortured in Karachi using classic anti-terror techniques before he is even handed over to Islamabad police.

PTI has now relaized who is actually pulling the strings, and its not PML(N). IK has mentioned on August 20 Jalsa that even Election Commission chairman is sending PTI messages that they are doing all this due to pressure of the BOOT. Listen to last 20 minutes of his speech on Aug 20 right when YouTube was blocked.
 
Then this shows PTI and Imran Khan aren't capable of fighting these crooks

Imran Khan only has some speeches and that's it. He is all words and no action
 
@Areesh Pervaiz Elahi is friendly with both neutrals and PTI - he is trying to appease both sides

its not exactly a PTI government

Crimson Blue said:
Here is my take: When PTI decided to take action against PML(N) goons, they sent messages that PML(N) had nothing to do with events of May 23 & 25 and it was all being orchestrated by higher powers. That's whay PTI decided to stand down.

Look at present situation: Now that brutal crack down is going on against journalists and political workers using anti-terror investigative techniques, but Interior Minster, Rana Sana-Ullah has decided to leave country and go to Saudi Arabia. Rana is signaling his distance from current crackdown on civilians, by leaving country.

So even when Interior minister is outside the country, YouTube and Internet are still being shut down on convenient times and journalists are being arrested from Karachi for the FIR registered in Islamabad, and then he is tortured in Karachi using classic anti-terror techniques before he is even handed over to Islamabad police.

PTI relaized who is pulling the strings. IK has mentioned on August 20 Jalsa that even Election Commission chairman is sending PTI messages that they are doing all this due to pressure of the BOOT. Listen to last 20 minutes of his speech on Aug 20 right when YouTube was blocked.
this- its an army led crackdown, Rana doesn't have the power to do such things from just Islamabad
 

