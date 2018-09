Proliferation of the S-400 seriously threatens the interests of the Western Bloc for a number of reasons, hence the considerable pressure and the singling out of this weapons system in particular. With the Western Bloc having since the 1940s relied overwhelmingly heavily on aerial assets to project power across the world, from military campaigns against Vietnam, China and North Korea to the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, the S-400’s potential to deny event their most advanced stealth aircraft such as the U.S. F-22 Raptor and B-2 Spirit the ability to operate offensively threatens to seriously undermine Western power projection capabilities which have long been a key tool of European and American foreign policy. General Joseph Votel, speaking before the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, attested to this, noting that the S-400’s potential proliferation to Middle Eastern states threatened the U.S. military’s ability to dominate the region’s airspace - to which Western militaries have had near undisputed access to since fighter aircraft first gained prominence in the First World War. Proliferation to other regions further threaten the Western Bloc’s ability to intervene in regions such as the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea and Afghanistan, due to the S-400 batteries deployed by China, or West Africa due to those batteries deployed by Algeria. The implications for the global balance of power of the undermining of the status quo, which has long been for Western powers to have few restrictions on their ability to project power across the skies, is considerable.