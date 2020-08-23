Why prime minister of Pakistan is not elected with direct election?

What's new

I think election method of the Prime minister of Pakistan is undemocratic because a common man cannot vote for the PM. 342 people elect PM on the behalf of 220 million Pakistanis. And only 272 out of 342 MNAs are elected by public. In this system an unpopular person can become PM with the support of MNAs. There should be a direct election of PM like MNAs and MPAs. Voters should be given 3 ballot papers one for PM one for MNA and one for MPA.
 
We need presidential system and ban on same person more than two time for president election.no body should hold the top office for life time like pmln and ppp trying to do.it will force them to bring more leaders on the front even i dont believe they will do.
 
