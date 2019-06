Nowadays we are seeing our scince & technology minister promoting scientific methods for moon sighting.

Here first we need to understand that eid and ramazan starts by "sighting" moon, as explained in many hadiths.

Now in this age of scientific advancement, we have technology to accurately find the location of moon. There are laser reflectors placed on surface of moon and we can find its location uptill centimeter accuracy. But "sighting" is something different. As a satellite and space comms guy and physics enthusiast, i asure u light travels in weird ways and is influenced by many factors. Some are

1. The gravity of earth would bend the moon light slightly. This would change its angle and thus affect sighting

2. Light coming from rare medium space into denser medium would refract.

3. Light would also be affected by ionosphere.

4. Moisture at a given time and location would also affect its sighting.



The first day moon reflects little light and have a limited window of appearance. It all depends on the different factors coming together at that specific time window that will determine if sight is possible or not.

I dont think our science and tech ministry even thought of these factors. Therefore someone with knowledge should tell them not to waste money on it.

Click to expand...